Coleen Nolan's sister Linda Nolan shares upsetting details on cancer battle

Coleen Nolan's sister Linda Nolan, 63, has been open about her secondary breast cancer diagnosis, sharing that the disease is treatable, not curable.

The former singer is undergoing chemotherapy once a week, which leaves her with neuropathic pain in her feet and fingers and she recently revealed another upsetting impact of her treatment.

After telling Woman & Home that her wedding rings are her most treasured possessions, Linda went on to say: "Because of my treatment, my arms and hands are swollen so I can't get them on, so they're kept in a special place." Linda's arm swelling is caused by lymphedema, which is a result of the removal of, or damage to the lymph nodes as part of cancer treatment.

The 63-year-old said she prefers to wear long tops to cover up her arms.

Linda bravely deals with the impacts of chemotherapy but shared that her incurable diagnosis is what scares her most in life.

Linda Nolan has swollen arms due to lymphedema

"Dying scares me," she said. "I try not to dwell on it. I say I'm living with cancer, not dying from it, but there are times it really hits me."

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in April 2022, Linda opened up about her treatment, saying: "My legs are a bit wobbly and I have neuropathic pain in my feet and my fingers which is like really bad pins and needles all the time."

Linda hopes to raise awareness of lymphedema

Linda's battle with cancer began in 2006 when she learned she had breast cancer. She was then diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017. In March 2020, Linda was told that her cancer had affected her liver and so underwent chemotherapy until September that year.

Linda and her sister Anne, who also has cancer, teamed up to write a book on their cancer battle.

