Jean Smart misses SAG award win due to recent heart procedure: 'Please listen to your body' The Hacks actress won an award for her role in the hit HBO comedy

Last night's SAG Awards saw a plethora of exciting wins and instantly viral moments, from Jamie Lee Curtis kissing co-star Michelle Yeoh and their co-star Ke Huy Quan making history for his best supporting actor win, but unfortunately, Jean Smart missed the festivities.

The actress was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks, and though she won, she wasn't at the awards show to receive it.

Instead, fellow actor Chris McDonald took the stage in her place, and read an acceptance speech on behalf of the Hacks actress.

It was later revealed that Jean's absence was due to a recent heart procedure, from which she is currently recovering, she first shared some days prior to the awards.

"It feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure," she wrote on Instagram, highlighting that February is American Heart Month.

She added: "I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

The star gave an update in honor of American Heart Month

Once at the SAG Awards, her co-stars were sure to give an update, maintaining in several interviews that Jean was doing really well since her procedure.

Hannah Einbinder told Variety: "She's doing well," adding: "She's recovering. We just visited her."

Jean still managed to give an acceptance speech by way of her co-star

Fellow co-star Johnny Sibilly also told People: "We're having a dirty martini for Jean tonight."

Hannah also revealed that not only did Jean have to miss the awards, but also production on Hacks was temporarily halted. However, though they haven't gotten a date yet, she said they would be back on set "not too long from now." The cast and crew are currently working on its third season.

