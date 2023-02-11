Princess Kate's most surprising appearance yet since royal role change The Princess of Wales proved she's still keen to get involved in challenges

Since taking on her more senior royal role as Princess of Wales, royal watchers have wondered if Princess Kate might opt to take a step back from getting stuck in at public events.

The 41-year-old has always thrown herself into challenges during royal engagements, from sailing to rugby, but the public did wonder if she might adopt a more formal demeanour following her role change from Duchess of Cambridge to Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate proved this to be far from true on Wednesday, when she appeared to be keener than ever to get involved with royal challenges during a visit to Landau Forte College Derby, to mark Army Officer Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica.

The event saw the notoriously fit Princess pulling two tyres during a training exercise, as seen in the video below. The tyres each weighed 20kg, meaning the activity was a form of resistance training – which Princess Kate proved she's a natural at.

WATCH: Princess Kate shows off her strength during royal visit to Derby

Fans were wowed by her skill on social media, writing: "This woman is unstoppable," and: "She makes it look easy!" A third marvelled: "I really love how athletic she is, there is nothing that she can't do when it comes about sports."

Another Princess Kate fan commented that she admired the royal's approach to her role. "I love that she is becoming a bit less formal, [a] new generation."

Princess Kate impressed fans with her strength

Body language expert Darren Stanton commented on Kate's behaviour at the event, explaining: "Footage of Kate pulling the tyres along during her latest appearance clearly demonstrates her willingness and confidence, as well as her ability, to blend in with those around her.

"It's difficult to imagine any member of the Royal family allowing themselves to be filmed and photographed in those surroundings and just goes to show how Kate is keen to look past protocols and rewrite the rulebook when it comes to how she and William portray themselves to the public."

Princess Kate is clearly very strong

Darren, who works as a body language expert for Betfred Casino added: "Kate looks genuinely happy to be taking part, you can see the determination in her face to impress and she looks back towards her audience reassuringly for their encouragement.

"Keen to get stuck in, we see Kate in the footage taking instructions from others quite willingly. This is probably the most understated we have seen Kate. She is dressed down in very casual clothing - again a subtle sign from her to appear relatable and on a similar level to those she is interacting with."

Princess Kate chose a lowkey ensemble for her event

Darren went on the explain how Princess Kate's new role has changed her, explaining: "Since becoming the Princess of Wales, we have seen Kate develop in great confidence and this desire to connect with her subjects is a sure sign that she’ll go on to make a much-loved Queen."

