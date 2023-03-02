Queen Consort Camilla 'howled' every night over childhood passion

Queen Consort Camilla is a woman of many passions, from ballet to dogs, but on Wednesday she revealed one of her childhood hobbies left her in tears every night.

To mark World Book Day, King Charles' wife sat down with Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho to discuss their shared love of books, with Queen Consort Camilla opening up about how passion for reading combined with her love of horses saw her weeping into her pillow at bedtime.

Reflecting on her favourite childhood books, Queen Consort Camilla revealed: "I think I have to admit, in the end, I ended up probably being a sort of pony-mad child with Black Beauty, which I howled over, night after night after night."

The royal has spoken about her fondness for horses in the past, sharing in January 2021 that she spent her childhood doodling the equine creatures, such was her love for them.

Reading is of great importance for Camilla, likely helping to keep her mind sharp at 75.

The royal revealed that reading with her husband on holiday is one of her greatest joys, explaining: "When we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room."

In the interest of exercising her mind, Queen Consort Camilla also shared that she plays word game Wordle. "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter," the royal told ;British Vogue.

"She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are."

Queen Consort Camilla also bonds with her grandchildren via their shared love of books - see what she said about their joint passion below.

