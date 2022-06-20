Duchess Camilla's simple hack for keeping her mind sharp at 74

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Duchess Camilla gave a rare insight into her daily life in a new interview, sharing the one thing she does every day to keep her mind sharp.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who turns 75 next month, revealed that she plays Wordle with her granddaughter every day. "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter," the royal told British Vogue. Camilla has five grandchildren; her son Tom Parker Bowles has a daughter named Lola and a son called Freddy, while her daughter Laura Lopes has three children – Eliza, Gus and Louis.

"She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are," Prince Charles' wife continued.

Duchess Camilla is also an avid reader, which helps keep her mind busy in her seventies.

The royal revealed that reading with her husband on holiday is one of her greatest joys, explaining: "When we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room."

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla love to read together

As well as exercising her mind, the Duchess of Cornwall keeps physically active too, always wearing a Fitbit activity tracker to monitor her movements throughout the day.

Duchess Camilla was first seen wearing the fitness tracker during an appearance in Wiltshire in 2020.

While it's not known which fitness tracker she uses, the Duchess appears to be wearing the rose gold and grey Fitbit Charge 3, which is swimproof and water-resistant and automatically recognises exercises such as runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more. It also tracks and counts steps on walks, which Duchess Camilla has previously said she's a big fan of.

