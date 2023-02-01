Queen Consort Camilla made a subtle lifestyle change amid new role – did you spot it? King Charles' wife abandoned a long term habit

Queen Consort Camilla was likely expecting to make a fair few changes when her husband, King Charles III ascended to the throne.

From a change in title, from the Duchess of Cornwall to Queen Consort, to a new home, leaving behind their beloved Highgrove, Camilla has undergone a big transition in order to support her husband, including abandoning a long-term habit.

For many years now, the 75-year-old has worn a fitness tracker, but since her husband became king, Camilla appears to have forsaken her FitBit.

Queen Consort Camilla regularly wore a FitBit

In the last few years, Camilla has rarely been spotted without her fitness tracker, wearing it to all of her public engagements, but it's been noticeably absent since her husband became monarch.

Since Queen Elizabeth II died, Queen Consort Camilla has attended various events by her husband's side, during none of which was she wearing her trusty fitness watch, replacing it with a Cartier Ceinture Watch.

Queen Consort Camilla has been favouring a Cartier watch over her FitBit

Given that there are many rules to what the royal ladies can wear, it is likely a FitBit is not deemed appropriate attire for a Queen Consort.

In honour of her new role, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband, King Charles, in a joint coronation ceremony on 6 May.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, 2023. The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the service will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

It has not been confirmed which crown Camilla, 75, will wear at the service, but we doubt her beloved FitBit will be part of her outfit!

