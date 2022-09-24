Miranda Lambert shoots sparklers out of jacket as she kicks off Las Vegas residency Wow!

Miranda Lambert kicked off her Las Vegas residency in style on Friday with sparklers shooting out of her jackets.

SEE: Miranda Lambert shares pictures of 'best girls weekend' with friends

The country superstar opened her Velvet Rodeo show at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and had fans on their feet as she performed her hits from across the decade for over 90 minutes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares a clip of her throwback fashion

But it was her fashion that wowed onlookers with video from fans in the audience showing the superstar's jacket at one point shooting sparklers out of the sleeves during a performance of her hit song Gunpowder & Lead.

She also rocked a gorgeous bold blue mini skirt with matching jacket encrusted with rhinestones and featuring fringe-detailing - a staple of Miranda's wardrobe - and gold cowboy boots.

MORE: Miranda Lambert rocks cowboy look as she poses with rarely-seen husband Brendan McLoughlin

RELATED: Miranda Lambert reveals just how much her look has changed

Her opening look was a pair of diamond-encrusted jeans with a leather jacket with gold fringe falling from the arms, which she had previously teased with a video on social media of her "dress rehearsal".

She kept her blonde hair loose and in waves, while her make-up matched the fashion, with a bright blue liner sweeping across her eyelids.

Miranda wowed in the matching skirt and jacket

The If I Was a Cowboy singer has been spotted in some memorable outfits throughout her career, whether she's getting glam in bodycon for awards shows or keeping it casual in jeans on Instagram.

One woman who has given Miranda a helping hand in making those fashionable choices is her stylist, Tiffany Gifford, who told HELLO! earlier in 2022 that Miranda will "never get rid of the custom bodysuits and fringe - it's part of her uniform".

Miranda will "never get rid of the custom bodysuits and fringe - it's part of her uniform"

"But we plan to introduce some new silhouettes for her upcoming tour dates," Tiffany added, revealing that the tour wardrobe is "inspired by what the current record's vibe is".

"We are now heading into a new record, Palomino, and we are feeling it will be a creative mix between [albums] The Marfa Tapes and Wildcard," she shared referencing past albums.

Tickets are still available with prices starting at $79 at Ticketmaster.