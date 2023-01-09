Prince Harry hair transformation: is this the secret to the Duke of Sussex's new hair? Meghan Markle's husband's hair looked thicker during his latest round of interviews

Prince Harry recently conducted a collection of TV interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir, Spare, and while there was much to discuss following his revelations, many viewers were preoccupied with the royal's hair.

The Duke of Sussex's hair was looking noticeably thicker in his recent interviews, leading the public to wonder if the royal has had a hair transplant, with one fan certain he'd had the procedure: "Prince Harry has definitely had a hair transplant," they wrote.

The 38-year-old is certainly aware of changes in his hair as he ages, writing about his brother Prince William's hair loss in Spare, commenting that his brother's baldness was "alarming" and more advanced than his own.

We consulted an expert in hair transplants for their opinion on Prince Harry's hair.

What's the secret to Prince Harry's hair makeover?

"Prince Harry's hair does appear to look fuller and thicker than it had previously," said Jay Dharamshi, hair specialist and founder of Sky Clinic.

Prince Harry's hair looked thicker during recent TV appearances

"This could be due to him undergoing a surgical hair transplant or he could have had a non-surgical hair restoration treatment. In my opinion, Harry has likely had a non-surgical treatment, which made his hair appear more restored and fuller.

"He could have a PRP hair restoration treatment or hair restoration mesotherapy which involves micro-injections of active ingredients in mesoderm. Those are very effective treatments for slowing hair loss and increasing hair volume."

Why is Prince Harry losing his hair?

Jay continued that male pattern hair loss is a common type of balding and is caused by a combination of hormonal and hereditary factors.

Prince Harry's hair was thicker when he was younger

"It usually starts with thinning hair on the hairline and on top and front of the head. Androgenic alopecia is a familial condition," he continued.

On why Prince William has lost his hair faster than Harry, Jay explained: "Even though siblings are born with the same genetics, we all come with unique DNA, which means that all siblings will not necessarily be affected by hair loss.

Prince William is losing his hair faster than Prince Harry

"Baldness genes can often skip a generation, or you can be a carrier without showing any signs of baldness, so yes, it is very common for one brother to lose hair while another doesn't."

