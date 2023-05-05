Charley Webb bedridden with 'bad' illness – fans reassure her

The former Emmerdale star has been unwell all week

Charley Webb took to Instagram to share that she's been terribly unwell, sharing a photo from bed and writing: "I've been ill since Sunday. The nausea was so bad and I was absolutely wiped out.

"It went away and then came back. Anyone else had this?" she asked, alongside a photo of herself covering her face with her hand.

The 35-year-old's fans were quick to reassure her she's not alone, with her sharing a second story, captioned: "OMG so many of you have head whatever this is. I've not actually been sick once, just the feeling."

She shared a third update, after the school run, telling fans she was back in bed, saying she was "thrilled to be there," and that her son Ace goes to nursery on a Friday, something she called "ideal."

How many children does Charley Webb have?

Charley shares her three children, Buster, 12, Bowie, six, and Ace, three, with her actor husband Matthew Wolfenden, but hasn't ruled out adding to her brood.

When she was asked in 2021 if she wanted a fourth child, Charley said via Instagram Stories: "I do love the chaos of lots of crazy kids, so maybe."

She addressed the idea again in 2022, saying: "People say you know when you're done having babies. I don't feel that way. I'm actually really broody at the moment but it's just not quite the right time."

She also answered many more questions about her brood, and when she was asked which of her sons was the "easiest" she jokingly replied: "None of them are easy."

When did Charley Webb get married?

Charley and Matthew began dating in 2007, before tying the knot in 2018.

The TV star looked sensational in a Suzanne Neville wedding dress with a long-sleeved, sheer lace bodice and mermaid crepe skirt with button-back detailing.

Charley wore her long caramel-coloured balayage hair down in effortless waves adorned with a cathedral-length veil.

Matthew and Charley's wedding came as a surprise to their guests, who thought they were attending a party to celebrate Charley’s 30th birthday - and even their sons had no idea.

Charley gave fans a glimpse inside their wedding day in honour of Mother's Day in 2023, sharing a photo of herself and her mum on the big day, but she had an emotional message to share alongside the photo.

At the time of her wedding, Charley's mother was already suffering from Alzheimer's, and Charley has said watching her health deteriorate has been "really hard."

"In 2015, our lovely Mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She was 64. This last eight years have been a learning curve, a grieving process and something all of her children have struggled with. Every day is a challenge and brings difficulties which are really hard to come to terms with," Charley captioned the wedding photo.

"8 years later we finally feel ready to talk about it and the goal is to raise as much money and awareness as possible, to be able to help everyone that may face this in the future. Even though she’s still here, I miss her. Always my Queen, HM’sD, love you Mama."

The mum-of-three was inundated with support from her followers, with many sharing their own stories about their experiences with the disease. Her brother Jamie Lomas wrote: "Love you," while another fan added: "Love and strength to you all."

