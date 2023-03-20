Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares bittersweet wedding photo in moving tribute to mum The actress' mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015

Charley Webb revealed Mother's Day was a bittersweet occasion for her family as she opened up about "grieving" for her 72-year-old mum.

To mark the holiday, which fell on 19 March, the Emmerdale actress shared a stunning throwback photo from her wedding with Matthew Wolfenden on 10 February 2018 when they surprised their friends and family by tying the knot at what guests believed was Charley's 30th birthday party.

At the time, her mother – whom she describes as "my Queen" – was already suffering from Alzheimer's, and Charley has said watching her health deteriorate has been "really hard."

The actress shared a throwback wedding photo to mark Mother's Day

"In 2015, our lovely Mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She was 64. This last 8 years have been a learning curve, a grieving process and something all of her children have struggled with. Every day is a challenge and brings difficulties which are really hard to come to terms with," Charley captioned the wedding photo.

"8 years later we finally feel ready to talk about it and the goal is to raise as much money and awareness as possible, to be able to help everyone that may face this in the future. Even though she’s still here, I miss her. Always my Queen, HM’sD, love you Mama."

The mum-of-three was inundated with support from her followers, with many sharing their own stories about their experiences with the disease. Her brother Jamie Lomas wrote: "Love you," while another fan added: "Love and strength to you all."

Charley and Matthew's wedding guests thought they were celebrating her 30th birthday

The TV star looked stunning in a Suzanne Neville wedding dress with a long-sleeved, sheer lace bodice and mermaid crepe skirt with button-back detailing. Charley wore her long caramel-coloured balayage hair down in effortless waves adorned with a cathedral-length veil, which her mother thoughtfully held out behind her in the latest snap.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-the-bride rocked an elegant figure-hugging black gown with a white ruffled shoulder, with her blonde hair fastened in an elegant updo.

Charley and Matthew first started dating in 2007 and they welcomed their two eldest sons Buster and Bowie before tying the knot in 2018 - see her latest parenting struggle in the video below.

They later revealed that even their children were none the wiser about their surprise wedding plans, with Matthew sharing a photo showing the shock on their faces as they found out what was happening.

"One of my favourite pictures EVER," he wrote. "Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys' faces caught on camera are priceless."

Charley was pictured in a black sheer party dress adorned with colourful studs, which she later ditched in favour of her white bridal gown.

