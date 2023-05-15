Pregnant Gemma Atkinson flooded with support as she works out with baby Mia

Former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson never fails to impress with her workout routine, and despite being pregnant with her and Gorka Marquez's second child, she's sticking to her exercise regime.

Gemma's followers regularly ask her questions about her routine, quizzing her on everything from how she works out while pregnant, to what she plans to do once her second baby arrives, and the former Hollyoaks star revealed all in a lengthy post on Sunday.

Alongside a series of videos of herself working out with her daughter Mia, Gemma explained: "Lots of DMs about my postpartum plans and what I did after Mia this morning. I didn't do anything other than walking for 15 weeks. I focused on my nutrition as I knew this would not only help my mental mood, but help my body heal quicker. Food is medicine.

"After my mummy Mot to check my pelvic floor & scar healing I began my sessions back @ultimateperformancelive with Evil Steve. As you can see, my first one back was hard & I was starting from scratch building up my strength & muscular definition again. I could only commit to two days a week with Steve so that's when we decided to turn our then garage at the old house to a gym.

"It was then I was able to get sessions in more frequently (sometimes with Mia involved as you can see)."

In the video, Gemma squats while holding a tiny baby Mia, explaining that it took her over a year to get back to "100%," and she has no plans to pressure herself to get back into fitness any quicker after her second baby.

Gemma Atkinson worked out with baby Mia

"Our bodies are remarkable. And in growing & birthing a human it's done the biggest workout of its life. Be kind to it. I always say it, but it's hard to feel bad about a body you're taking care of. Remember everyone is different, so don't compare yourself. Comparison is the theft of joy. I know ladies who did it sooner than me, some who did it later. But we all did it. Around our own circumstances & routines we did it. And so will you!"

Gemma went on to explain the devastating loss that got her into fitness in the first place, explaining that the sudden death of her father encouraged her to live a healthier lifestyle.

Gemma Atkinson has a healthy approach to fitness

"When my dad died suddenly from a heart attack a lot changed in how I thought about my body," Gemma explained.

"I wanted to be as healthy and as strong as I could. I did a lot of research, joined a gym, did a nutrition course and realised I needed fuel to be able to function. The opposite of what I was doing before (stupid soup diets).

"I began to eat more, but eat right. Move more and the mental benefits were outstanding! I’d never felt as good. My energy, my skin, hair and nails, even my sleep. Everything thrived and that’s the feeling I love."

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson wows in striped bikini

Gemma Atkinson on holiday while pregnant

Gemma confirmed her pregnancy earlier in the year

Gemma Atkinson cradles her growing baby bump

Gemma Atkinson keeps fans updated on her pregnancy

Gemma displayed her growing baby bump on the beach

