Exercise enthusiast Gemma Atkinson shared a new video on Wednesday, showing her post-workout ice bath – and we admire her bravery!

The mum-of-one posted a clip of herself as she took an icy plunge, revealing that she enjoys the treatment, even as it "takes your breath".

Wearing a red bikini top and black bottoms, the star showcased her toned abs and legs as she climbed into the outdoor bath, picking pieces of ice off the surface of the water as she did so.

She then leaned her hands on each side as she lowered herself in, before stretching out her legs and breathing deeply.

"Oh my gosh, it's weird that when you're in it, it actually feels nice," Gemma said, before laughing at her fiancé Gorka Marquez, who was filming her. "It takes your breath… But it's OK," she added.

The former Hollyoaks star captioned the video: "Love/hate relationship with the ice bath. I HATE getting in, BUT when I'm in, I enjoy it and after I LOVE it! Ours is from @brassmonkeyice [ice cube emojis]."

Gemma's fiancé Gorka filmed her taking an ice bath

It's been a busy time for the star, who delighted fans last week as she launched her party wear range for In the Style.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared four different party looks, including a colourful mini wrap dress, and her partner had the best reaction.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma wrote alongside her glam photos: "PARTY WEAR! #ad My brand new @inthestyle collection launches THIS Sunday at 7pm exclusively via the app and 8pm on the website.

The couple are proud parents to three-year-old Mia

"Christmas parties are round the corner and this collection has everything covered from power suits, shirts, dresses and sequins in bright pinks, reds and stunning abstract prints! These are just a taster…

"This collection will be available in sizes: 6-24." Reacting to the snaps, Gorka posted several heart-eyes and heart emojis.

