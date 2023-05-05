Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals plush bedroom with Gorka Marquez - watch

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gemma and Gorka live in Manchester with their daughter Mia

Gemma Atkinson, 38, is expecting her second child with Gorka Marquez, and their beautiful Manchester home is the perfect place to welcome their new arrival.

On Thursday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a video with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, promoting a fitness app she's been using while pregnant, but the clip also revealed the couple's plush bedroom.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals super-plush bedroom at private home

The video started with Gemma waking up in the morning, revealing her beautiful bed featuring large upholstered headboard which wouldn't look out of place in a hotel.

The bed has duck egg blue sheets adding a calm element to the sleep space and the walls of the room are painted grey. By the side of the bed, there is a bedside table, also in a grey shade.

Gemma has a fully equipped home gym

Gemma was then seen opening the blinds of the French doors in the room and then the camera panned to a collection of family photos in black frames.

The rest of the video included lots of clips inside of Gemma and Gorka's private home gym, where the former actress likes to spend a lot of time as she keeps up with her fitness routine even while pregnant.

The couple have a beautiful house together

The space is packed with professional-standard equipment, so the stars don't even need to leave their house to get a good workout. The floor is padded for safety and the room gets plenty of light thanks to the double doors that open out onto their garden.

Their outdoor area is a place for calm zen with a wellness deck and a Buddha statue. The family have an idyllic garden that overlooks a field that is often full of sheep.

Gemma and Gorka, who met on the set of Strictly, already share daughter Mia, who was born in 2019. Unfortunately, it was a difficult labour, with Gemma requiring an emergency C-section and haemorrhaging after delivering Mia.

© Photo: Instagram The star is expecting her second child

The three-year-old has been practising for her baby brother's arrival, and the Hits Radio presenter shared a clip of Mia holding a doll on her Instagram Stories, telling her followers: "Takes her doll everywhere now to 'practice carrying mi brotha [sic].'"

SEE: Janette Manrara dazzles in daring gold dress for TV exciting appearance ahead of due date

Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is preparing for her baby brother

Mia showed she is more than ready to help take care of her baby brother when he arrives, as she stroked the doll's face and cuddled it gently while wearing a blue bee print dress with her blonde hair tied up in a ponytail.

REVEALED: Are Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary living in a haunted house?

The star is expecting a son

Gemma announced her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos. Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We can't wait for the little one to join the family.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.