Pregnant Gemma Atkinson amazes fans with weight-lifting video

Gemma Atkinson has surprised her Instagram followers by sharing an impressive video of herself lifting weights, despite being midway through her pregnancy.

The former Hollyoaks actress, 38, who recently confirmed she is expecting her second child with Strictly's Gorka Marquez, left her fans seriously impressed by revealing just how much she is still able to do in her home gym. Watch Gemma rock bump-enhancing workout gear as she seamlessly manoeuvres through her strength training session in the video below.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram account, Gemma wrote: "Todays session! Disclaimer. *I've trained for almost 20 years and have been given the all clear to continue to do so. You MUST get the all clear before starting any new exercise in pregnancy*

"I'm moving a lot slower and lifting a lot lighter than usual. The weights may not feel that heavy for me, but like I’ve said before, for my pelvis and vagina, they are! My sessions are a lot shorter as well but it still feels good to move a little and do something.

Gemma proved you can still hit the gym safely while pregnant

"All my programming is done by my coach @ellsimmo93 I'm working closely with both Elliot and Tom from @ph_nutrition to ensure I'm keeping little man safe and also keeping in mind my recovery post pregnancy.

"Tom has been Great in suggesting my meal ideas to ensure Good nutrition, although he didn't recommend the Haribo I’m currently consuming. I take full responsibility for them."

Several fans were left baffled, joking that the pregnant star is more flexible than they've ever been.

People couldn't get over just how flexible Gemma is

"You're more flexible than me and I'm not even pregnant," one follower joked, while another shared: "You're definitely a lot more flexible than me and I’m not even expecting!!"

"I really wish I had your motivation! I'm not even pregnant and I have no energy to work out," a third fan said.

Gemma is expecting her second child with Gorka Marquez

Others were loving the fact Gemma is promoting how to stay fit and active during pregnancy in such a safer manner. "As a prenatal trainer, it’s great to see you promoting exercise for pregnancy and modelling healthy modifications!," one fan penned.

Another commented: "Yes Gemma! Preparing your body once again for the ultimate challenge."

Gemma has been very open with her Instagram followers about her pregnancy so far. Keeping it real, the star recently responded to a fan who queried why she was so breathless in her latest videos.

Gemma is already a mum to daughter Mia

She also admitted she was suffering from a rather irritating pregnancy symptom that left fans encouraging her to book a check-up with her doctor.

Gemma and Gorka, who met on the set of Strictly, already share daughter Mia, who was born in 2019. Unfortunately, it was a difficult labour, with Gemma requiring an emergency C-section and haemorrhaging after delivering Mia.

