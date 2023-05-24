Dame Kelly Holmes opens up about her health on HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast

Dame Kelly Holmes is a busy woman, juggling Loose Women appearances with motivational speaking and overseeing the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, which helps disadvantaged young people get their lives back on track.

She even spent time with Princess Kate last week to discuss the trust – so you'd be forgiven for thinking that all is well in Kelly's world. While mentally, Kelly said she's in a good place, she's struggling when it comes to her health.

In the latest episode of HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast, Dame Kelly, 53, shared that she's struggling with menopause, telling HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon: "My general strength has just gone, I'm in pain, I do not like it, I hate it and it gets me down because I see that decline," she said. "I'm definitely lethargic, brain fog and thinking 'What is wrong with me?'."

Kelly Holmes is the latest guest on HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast

The ever-inspiring athlete also speaks in emotional detail about how grief impacted her following the death of her beloved mother, plus she touches on self-harm, before explaining that coming out as a gay woman in 2022 changed her life, making her feel more authentically herself, and as a result, happier, than ever.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kelly Holmes says she's in a good place currently

Listen to the full In A Good Place episode below, and subscribe to the In A Good Place newsletter here.