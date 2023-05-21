Inside Princess Beatrice's lavish wellness retreat with close friend Ellie Goulding

The 34-year-old royal was attended a gut-health girls' retreat on the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex

Princess Beatrice appeared to enjoy a restorative break in the countryside on a star-studded girls' holiday, having joined close friend Ellie Goulding and royal fashion designer Emelia Wickstead on a restorative wellness retreat this week.

Kelly Eastwood, the founder of London-based lifestyle and fashion blog London Chatter, took to Instagram to share an inside glimpse of her "enlightening and healing week" on a gut-health retreat on the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, of which Princess Beatrice and Ellie Goulding were in attendance.

© Instagram / @thelondonchatter Ellie Goulding joined Princess Beatrice on a wellness retreat in West Sussex

Sharing several photos from her dreamy week away, one photograph shared to Kelly's Instagram shows Princess Beatrice smiling in the background of a group selfie.

© Instagram / @thelondonchatter Princess Beatrice appeared in the background of a group selfie taken on the retreat

Other photographs show that lavish tablescapes and forest walks were on the agenda for the royal's healing break away.

Kelly penned on Instagram: "A truly enlightening and healing week with @goodwoodwellbeing, on their gut-health retreat. Taking care of ourselves can sometimes be so far down the priority list, and after a few recent health wobbles, this beautiful invite from my friends at @storcx, a few days to pause and take heed, could not have been more serendipitously timed.

© Instagram / @thelondonchatter Ellie Goulding and Emelia Wickstead were amongst the star-studded guestlist

"Aside from enjoying the stunning grounds at @goodwood, geeking out to the fascinating consultations and expert talks, and being nourished by exquisite estate-to-plate meals, I’ve been body-brushed, castor oil compressed, lymphatically drained, reflexology’ised, energy healed, abdominally massaged, sound-gong bathed, breath walked, kundalini yoga’ised, circuit-trained and Epson Salts bathed… Phew!!

© Instagram / @thelondonchatter The Goodwood Estate offers gut-health wellness retreats in West Sussex

"Feeling so much more informed and energized (and not even remotely craving chocolate… 'ish!) Very, very grateful," she added.

Inside Princess Beatrice's friendship with Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding has been close friends with the York sisters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for years.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's wedding

Ellie was among the guests at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding, and the royal sisters were on the guestlist at Ellie and Caspar Jopling's nuptials in 2019. The Your Song singer has long been part of the royal circles, having memorably performed at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding have been friends for many years

The star-studded friendship would have no doubt grown stronger since Ellie, Beatrice and Eugenie became mothers at a similar time.

Ellie previously revealed that Princess Eugenie had been on hand to offer advice during her pregnancy. Speaking about the royal, who gave birth to her first child in February 2021, the star told The Telegraph: "She's been a great friend throughout this. We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

