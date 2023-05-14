Carol Vorderman showcases incredible abs in skintight workout outfit

Carol Vorderman often turns heads, whether she's modelling a stunning bikini or a beautiful evening gown – or even something more casual.
Sunday was no exception, as the beautiful blonde posed for some gorgeous selfies after what she termed a "serious" workout.
The star took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted one shot of herself beaming, with exercise equipment just visible in the background. Carol wore a skintight hot pink cropped top with long sleeves, which she teamed with figure-hugging black leggings.
Keeping her make up natural, the mum-of-two's locks flowed loosely past her shoulders. In another image, some of Carol's hair fell over her face as she smiled for the camera while a third showed her looking a little trepidatious, which she captioned: "Serious @thegymset sesh this morning".
The 62-year-old loves keeping fit and healthy and recently spoke to HELLO!'s podcast In a Good Place about her life and body confidence.
Carol opened up: "Women who are in their 60s, we weren't brought up to exercise. You had PE at school and there were certainly no gyms. I came to exercise late in my life; now I love walking and I love my gym.
"I've started stretching a lot, too. I think as you get older, you need to do weight-bearing stuff and you need to stretch and squat. If you don't, even for a couple of weeks, you start creaking."
She also spoke about the importance of looking good as someone who works in television, saying: "Because I work in a visual world you have to pay more attention, as do other women in my position, to how you look – more than you'd really like to.
"It's about these daft so-called rules of society. It was in 2000, when I went to the Baftas in a short blue dress, and it was like I'd murdered my grandmother. They made a whole show about it [an episode of BBC chat show Kilroy], where they flew the dress in from Paris and half of the studio audience were vile, and the other half were supportive.
"It was in the national newspapers, printed along with the comments, every day for about 18 months."
The star recently showcased just how flexible she is a new series of photos. It was the first picture that caught many of her fans' attention, though – and we can't say we blame them!
Giving her hamstring an excellent stretch, Carol lay on a gym mat with her left leg perpendicular to the ground. The maths whiz wore an all-black skintight workout outfit with lime green trainers and again kept her long blonde locks loose.
Other pictures showed the star lifting weights and standing and stretching triumphantly. The former Countdown co-host captioned them: "I love a gym workout with @meldeane12… BOOOM! Outfit: @stronger."
Her fans rushed to compliment her and share how awestruck they were by her flexibility, with one writing: "Wish I was that flexible Carol". Others added: "Yes, Carol, slay," and: "Looking amazing xx," while a fourth commented: "Impossible".
