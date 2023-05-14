Carol Vorderman showcases incredible abs in skintight workout outfit

Carol Vorderman often turns heads, whether she's modelling a stunning bikini or a beautiful evening gown – or even something more casual.

Sunday was no exception, as the beautiful blonde posed for some gorgeous selfies after what she termed a "serious" workout.

The star took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted one shot of herself beaming, with exercise equipment just visible in the background. Carol wore a skintight hot pink cropped top with long sleeves, which she teamed with figure-hugging black leggings.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off phenomenal abs in nude-coloured ensemble

Keeping her make up natural, the mum-of-two's locks flowed loosely past her shoulders. In another image, some of Carol's hair fell over her face as she smiled for the camera while a third showed her looking a little trepidatious, which she captioned: "Serious @thegymset sesh this morning".

© Instagram Carol loves working out and staying fit

The 62-year-old loves keeping fit and healthy and recently spoke to HELLO!'s podcast In a Good Place about her life and body confidence.

Carol opened up: "Women who are in their 60s, we weren't brought up to exercise. You had PE at school and there were certainly no gyms. I came to exercise late in my life; now I love walking and I love my gym.

© Instagram The star smiled in her latest gym selfies

"I've started stretching a lot, too. I think as you get older, you need to do weight-bearing stuff and you need to stretch and squat. If you don't, even for a couple of weeks, you start creaking."

Carol is committed to working out

She also spoke about the importance of looking good as someone who works in television, saying: "Because I work in a visual world you have to pay more attention, as do other women in my position, to how you look – more than you'd really like to.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off impressive hourglass figure in vibrant ensemble and knee-high boots

Carol modelling a pretty tan look

"It's about these daft so-called rules of society. It was in 2000, when I went to the Baftas in a short blue dress, and it was like I'd murdered my grandmother. They made a whole show about it [an episode of BBC chat show Kilroy], where they flew the dress in from Paris and half of the studio audience were vile, and the other half were supportive.

© Getty The beauty rocking a gorgeous dress

"It was in the national newspapers, printed along with the comments, every day for about 18 months."

The star recently showcased just how flexible she is a new series of photos. It was the first picture that caught many of her fans' attention, though – and we can't say we blame them!

© Instagram Carol is always so glam

Giving her hamstring an excellent stretch, Carol lay on a gym mat with her left leg perpendicular to the ground. The maths whiz wore an all-black skintight workout outfit with lime green trainers and again kept her long blonde locks loose.

© Instagram Carol prioritises her health

Other pictures showed the star lifting weights and standing and stretching triumphantly. The former Countdown co-host captioned them: "I love a gym workout with @meldeane12… BOOOM! Outfit: @stronger."

© Instagram The star's fans were recently impressed by her flexibility

Her fans rushed to compliment her and share how awestruck they were by her flexibility, with one writing: "Wish I was that flexible Carol". Others added: "Yes, Carol, slay," and: "Looking amazing xx," while a fourth commented: "Impossible".

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.