Johnny Depp's return after ankle fracture – exact date revealed as bandmates show support

Johnny Depp left fans devastated on Monday when he revealed that due to an ankle injury, he would be forced to cancel his upcoming appearances.

Those extended, in particular, to his tour dates with band Hollywood Vampires, consisting of himself, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and currently Tommy Henriksen.

When does the 59-year-old return to the stage given news of his injury? While recovery time is unclear, the actor made it clear that he wouldn't be down for long.

The statement released by the band and Johnny himself revealed that they would still be honoring the dates of the European leg of their tour as planned.

This would indicate that the four Hollywood Vampires members will kick off their summer tour on June 8th in Bucharest, Romania.

Their tour will continue through Europe over the following two months, concluding on July 23rd in Germany, followed by a three-day set in the United States to make up for the canceled appearances, wrapping up on July 30th.

© Instagram Johnny posted a statement to Instagram

The actor released a statement on his Instagram Stories on Monday, alerting fans to his condition, which read: "My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag.

"It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and The Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at the time.

"To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in Boston, New Hampshire, and New York, but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!"

He signed off: "Again, sincerest and deepest apologies. All my love and respect, J.D."

An apology message was also posted on Hollywood Vampires' Instagram account, with messages of support flooding in.

The post on their official page read: "Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

The bandmates all posted the same statement on their personal accounts, with guitarist Tommy showing his support for Johnny by sharing his message as well, which fans responded to with well wishes for the Jeanne du Barry actor.

© Getty Images The members of supergroup Hollywood Vampires

The supergroup formed in 2012, with Jonny playing slide, rhythm and lead guitar and keyboards, as well as providing backing and lead vocals. The name derives from a celebrity drinking club which Alice Cooper formed back in the 1970s, and has collaborated with artists including the likes of Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Joe Walsh.

