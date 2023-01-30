Meghan Markle's 'debilitating' hidden illness that Prince Harry can relate to The Duchess of Sussex sought alternative medicine to help with her ailment

Meghan Markle is known to invest heavily in her wellness, looking after herself with supplements and an active lifestyle, but the Duchess of Sussex isn't immune to bouts of illness, having previously spoken about migraines so bad she had to go to the hospital.

"I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them)," she told The Chalkboard. Before explaining the unorthodox cure she found that works for her, saying that she underwent acupuncture for her crippling headaches.

"Acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life," she said. "Migraine-free living is a game-changer."

Meghan isn't alone in struggling with severe headaches; her husband, Prince Harry, shared details of his own migraines in the pages of his bombshell memoir, Spare.

Speaking of hiking to the South Pole, the Duke of Sussex wrote that he experienced: "Head spins, followed by crushing migraine.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both experience migraines

"[There was] pressure building in both lobes of my brain. I didn't want to stop [hiking] but it wasn't up to me. My body said, 'Thanks, this is where we get off,'. The knees went. The upper torso followed. I hit the snow like a pile of rocks."

Referring to his migraine treatment, Harry continued: "Medics pitched a tent, laid me flat, gave me some sort of anti-migraine injection. In my buttocks, I think. Steroids, I heard them say. When I came to, I felt semi-revived."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treat their migraines in different ways

Meghan's close friend Serena Williams has spoken about her migraine woe, too. "I always had headaches and I didn't realise they were migraines until I was much older," Serena said in a video on Instagram, "They're grinding headaches I feel in my temples in the front of my head."

Speaking on how her migraines have impacted her sporting prowess, Serena said: "There were times I've been on the court, in the middle of a grand slam, and it's not an opportunity I can stop and say: 'I need ten minutes, or I need an hour, or can I play tomorrow?'"

Serena said she has cured her migraines by taking Ubrelvy, a fast-acting pain medication that doesn't impact her tennis skills – we wonder if she recommended the pills to Meghan?

