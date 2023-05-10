Meghan Markle's fitness hack explained after fans left confused by bulky ankles during hike

Prince Harry's wife was spotted hiking in Montecito at the weekend, raising questions among fans

Whether she's at a fancy event or out hiking, Meghan Markle always looks incredible, but her latest appearance sparked questions among fans.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted hiking with friends at the weekend, while her husband Prince Harry was at King Charles' coronation, and though she looked fabulous in a casual ensemble perfect for hiking, her ankles looked noticeably bulkier than usual.

Meghan, who is famed for her long, lean legs and ultra-slim ankles, surprised royal watchers with her noticeably different ankles, which were swaddled in winter socks despite the balmy California weather. One perturbed fan commented: "Meghan's ankles look bulky here - wonder if she is okay."

© Getty Meghan Markle's ankles normally look very slender

The former Suits star's fans need not worry about her health – the reason her ankles look this way is because she's wearing ankle weights, which also explains why she's layered up in woolly socks – to stop the weights moving around.

What are ankle weights?

Ankle weights are looped weights that you wear around your ankles.

MOST READ: Meghan Markle causes a total sell-out of her favourite hiking boots

They work by adding a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout, making your muscles work harder during even the most simple of moves, such as walking. Ankle weights are also handy if you’re recovering from an injury, as they can be used to strengthen during rehab. Buy your own below...

Ankle weights aren't just for hiking, they can be used to intensify body weight exercises too, such as leg raises.

Adding an ankle weight to a leg raise intensifies it for better toning and they can be used in all kinds of workouts, from yoga to aerobics, boxing, pilates and walking.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's slender shoulders and sculpted arms: try this 36-minute workout

The fitness gadgets are also handy if you’re recovering from an injury, as they can be used to strengthen during rehab.

Meghan Markle isn’t the only fan of adding ankle weights to her workouts. Halle Berry regularly adds them to her exercises too, while Hailey Bieber uses them during donkey kicks to tone her glutes.

Fellow actress Kate Hudson adds ankle weights to her Pilates sessions, with her trainer Nicole Stuart telling Self: "Ankle weights are a great way to change things up and work your lower [body] more. Kate just likes to throw them on sometimes to switch things up."

As well as her ankle weights, Meghan was wearing a weighted waist belt, another tool to intensify her hike.

© Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both enjoy hiking

Meghan's passion for hiking, and her use of resistance during her walks, could be the reason the Duchess has such lean, toned legs, as walking is a great way to exercise her legs.

"One of the most important (yet underrated) exercises to get toned legs is walking," confirms fitness professional David Wiener, who works with fitness app Freeletics. "Walking has so many different mental and physical health benefits and is incredibly important if you want toned legs.

"I always recommend that if you can walk somewhere, then walk!" David continues. "Swapping that 10-minute car journey for a 20-minute walk can truly be the difference in not only leading a healthier lifestyle, but helping get amazing toned legs."

Meghan Markle's hiking boots

The Duchess was well prepared for her hike. As well as her ankle weights and weight belt, she donned a serious pair of hiking boots, which have since sold out.

After the photos of the Duchess dropped online, fellow A-lister Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to demand to know where Meghan's boots were from.

"As a leggings addict, I love this outfit for real," she wrote on Instagram, before adding: "Does anyone know what the boots are?"

Another Instagram account hunted the boots down for Chrissy, revealing that Meghan's hiking footwear of choice is the Merrell Azura Waterproof Hiking Boots, in the colourway Espresso/Apricot.

Meghan Markle chose the Merrell Azura hiking boots

As with many items that get the Meghan seal of approval, the boots are now sold out – however, there are many other options on Merrell's website to allow fellow hikers to copy the Duchess' lowkey look.

Scroll down to see the best photos of Meghan Markle's toned legs...

© Getty Meghan Markle in co-ord shorts

© Getty Meghan Markle looked radiant in navy

© Getty Meghan Markle rocks a green pencil skirt

© Getty Meghan Markle in a pink co-ord

© Getty Meghan Markle wowed in a leg-split blue dress

© Getty Meghan Markle in a nude shirt dress

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for our ultimate guide on how to be happier.