Al Roker shares insight into recovery as he makes first major appearance outside of Today following knee surgery

Al Roker is getting closer and closer each day to returning to his usual routine and outings following his complicated knee surgery in May.

The beloved Today Show weatherman was first admitted into the hospital on May 9 for his surgery, and made his return to NBC studios at the end of the month.

While he did return to his usual hosting gig on Today, he still kept a low profile, spending the rest of his time at home with family, though over the weekend he made another return to the New York City social scene as well.

Al brushed off his suit and tie and headed off to the annual, and star-studded, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at the Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon alongside his wife Deborah Roberts, which saw the likes of fellow stars Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier, Coco Rocha, Simone Ashley, Emma Stone, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and more also attend.

While at the event, he gave an update on his health to People, sharing that the outing to watch polo was his first proper foray back into glitzy events.

"I feel good," he maintained, adding: "This is kind of the first thing that I'm going out to, other than work."

© Getty Al and Deborah looked so chic!

He also joked it was "nice to be wearing nice clothes," and that: "You can't help but feel better," because of it.

For the event, both him and his wife Deborah pulled out all the stops, with Al opting for a pinstripe lavender suit with a matching button-down shirt, purple tie, and coordinating hat, pocket square, and brooch, while Deborah donned a stunning floral pink dress with a zipper running down its center, and accessorized with an oversized orange straw hat with hot pink piping.

© Getty The star knew just how to dress for the occasion

When sharing photos of the event on his personal Instagram, Al wrote: "Since my doc wouldn't let me travel to #kansascity to support the @bigslickkc, we went to the @veuveclicquot #poloclassic at #libertystatepark and hung out with husband and wife #poloplayers @nachofigueras and @delfinablaquier and @gayleking and @allymisslove," adding: "So much fun watching the matches!"

© Instagram The couple with fellow TV personality Gayle King

His daughter and soon-to-be first-time mom Courtney Roker Laga wrote in the comments section: "Loveeeeeeeeeeeee the outfits," as others added: "You both look fantastic," and: "You both look super chic!!! So good to see you looking so good Al. And of course your wife is always dressed like a supermodel," as well as: "Deborah always looks wonderful and of course you do too Al," plus another fan also wrote: "Awwww y'all look fantastic! Love the colorful outfits!!"

Al made his official return to television on May 30, and received a very warm welcome from his co-stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who were "very happy" to have him back in Studio 1A.

After kicking off the show, Savannah addressed the viewers as the camera panned to Al, who was standing in his usual spot by the weather monitor. "Look who's here! Mr. Roker, we are so happy to have you back in our studio," she said, adding: "You've got a brand new knee. How is it?" to which Al responded: "It's all good!" before Hoda chimed in: "We're so happy you're back Al."

