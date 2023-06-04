Al Roker shares disappointing update following recent health issue

Today star Al Roker has shared a disappointing update following his recent knee replacement surgery.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the weather forecaster revealed that his doctor told him that he couldn't travel from New York to Kansas City for a charity event, presumably due to his recent operation.

The TV star was due to attend the Big Slick, which is an annual fundraising event to raise money for the children's hospital, Children's Mercy.

It wasn't all bad news, though, as it meant Al could attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on Saturday with his wife Deborah Roberts.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the day out, including one of the couple standing next to polo players Ignacio Figueras and Delfina Blaquier, Al wrote in the caption: "Since my doc wouldn’t let me travel to #kansascity to support the @bigslickkc, we went to the @veuveclicquot #poloclassic at #libertystatepark and hung out with husband and wife #poloplayers @nachofigueras and @delfinablaquier and @gayleking and @allymisslove So much fun watching the matches!"

© Instagram Al and Deborah enjoyed a day out at the polo

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, which saw Al looking dapper in a lilac suit while Deborah stunned in a gorgeous floral summer dress. One person wrote: "You both look fantastic," while another added: "You both look super chic!!! So good to see you looking so good Al. And of course, your wife is always dressed like a supermodel."

Al's day out at the polo comes just days after he returned to The Today Show following a period of absence.

© Getty Images Al was absent from Today for a brief period due to his knee surgery

The 68-year-old received a very warm welcome from his co-stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, upon his return to Studio 1A. Watch the heartwarming moment in the video below.

In May, Al was admitted to hospital to undergo knee replacement surgery. While away from the morning news show, Al had been recovering at home with the help of his wife Deborah, while his co-star and fellow meteorologist Dylan Dreyer stepped into his shoes.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer stepped in for Al while he was away

Opening up about the procedure during a surprise visit to the set ahead of his official return, he held up a photo of his knee X-ray on his phone, telling his co-stars: "They really had to do a lot of work to get the old hardware out and the new hardware in, plus there's a titanium cone in there for bone to grow around."

Speaking about the challenges that came with the recent surgery during a virtual appearance on the show following his surgery, Al said: "I'm going to be honest. I've had a number of replacements, knee replacements. It's not a big surprise.

© Instagram Al underwent knee surgery in May

"This one has been the toughest one yet because they had to take out the old one, which had some complications, and then put in a new one."

This isn't the first time Al has taken a break from the show due to health reasons. Last year, the star was away for over a month after suffering from blood clots in his lungs and undergoing a subsequent surgery.

© Getty Al returned to Today this week

Al has been open about his health issues in the past and in 2002, underwent a gastric bypass surgery and subsequently lost over 100 pounds in the past two decades.

