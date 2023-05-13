Al Roker's post-surgery appearance sparks influx of comments as wife delivers update on Today host

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, delivered an update on her husband's recovery on Saturday, and shared an emotional message with photos.

The TV journalist admitted it had been a "challenging" but rewarding couple of weeks with Al's knee replacement surgery, the release of her book, Lessons Learned and Cherished, and a trip to England to report on the Coronation too.

Alongside several photos from her adventures, she wrote: "Friday finish. It’s been a beautiful, challenging and gratifying blitz. What a fortnight! I may be yawning but I’m filled with gratitude. How are you holding up? #friday #feelings @lorrainetoussaint @caroleradziwill @dufflambros @alroker @lara.spencer @jamesaalongman #broadcastingandcablehalloffame @lessonslearnedandcherished."

Deborah included a photo of Al walking down the hospital corridor in a medical gown and surgical socks, with a visible bandage around his knee.

Fans commented: "Holding up as well as possible. Al ok? On the mend?" and, "Al, I have those socks! Souvenir from knee replacement 3 days before Christmas. Hope you have a perfect recovery!"

Others congratulated her on the book and many more wished Al well and said it was great to see him up and walking already. The meteorologist had his surgery on May 9 and he was inundated with prayer after revealing the outcome of his op.

Al, 68, said it had gone well and shared a post on Instagram confirming he was recovering. Alongside a clip from his hospital room, where the sun was rising over New York City, he wrote: "Feeling grateful and #hopeful on this #firstday with my #newknee Who knew?," and he was immediately flooded with comments.

Al's treatment means he's had to step away from his hosting gig on Today temporarily. Last year, Dylan Dreyer stood in for her co-host when he was away for over a month after suffering from blood clots in his lungs and undergoing a subsequent surgery.

He returned at the top of the new year but announced he would have to take more time off for his knee replacement surgery.

Before his health took a dive in late 2022, Al was an avid walker, and fans could count on seeing a video update from him everyday on his Instagram chatting to the camera as he got in his routine 10,000 steps a day.

© Getty Images Al and Deborah have been together for 28 years

While it's unfortunate that Al has to undergo the surgery, he'll be eager to get back to full health asap. Especially as he and his wife, Deborah Roberts, have something exciting on the horizon - they're going to become grandparents.

Al's oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, is expecting her first child with husband Wesley Laga in June. Courtney, 36, first shared the news of her pregnancy back in March with an Instagram video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," featuring pictures of the expecting couple along with videos of their sonogram.

