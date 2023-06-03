Al Roker replaced as weatherman on Today and fans can't get over it

The adored host has been with the NBC morning show since 1996

Move over Al Roker, there's a new weatherman in town. The Today star stepped aside to make way for a temporary stand-in on Friday - and you won't guess who it was.

Al let his co-host, Craig Melvin, get to grips with the greenscreen and shared details on Instagram. Alongside some fun photos of Craig looking particularly animated as he shared the weather, Al wrote: "My pal, @craigmelvinnbc keeps making predictions, so this morning on @todayshow we had him present Craig’s #fauxcast."

Fans loved it and commented: "These 2 crack me up. Always a good time," and, "I love the camaraderie and love you all share. This made my whole day."It's not the first time Al has allowed someone else to take his spot.

Earlier in the year, Al had a very famous replacement in the form of Scarlett Johansson. At the time viewers were delighted to see the Marvel actress at the helm of the forecast and you can see how she did in the video below.

Al only recently returned to Today after knee replacement surgery. He received a very warm welcome from his co-stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who were "very happy" to have him back in Studio 1A.

WATCH: Today's stand-in for Al Roker is quite unexpected

After introducing the show, Savannah addressed the viewers as the camera panned to Al, who was standing in his usual spot by the weather monitor. "Look who's here! Mr Roker we are so happy to have you back in our studio," she said, prompting applause from Hoda, who cheered: "Come on!"Savannah continued: "You've got a brand new knee. How is it?"

© Instagram Deborah gave an update on Al's condition after his knee surgery

Al responded: "It's all good!" before Hoda chimed in: "We're so happy you're back Al." Addressing his co-stars and then the viewers, Al said: "Good to see you guys and good to see you folks."

Later on in the show, Hoda reiterated her delight over Al's return. "Can we just welcome Al back again," she said. "Isn't it so good!" Gesturing to the crowds in the plaza, she said: "You're people have been waiting for you," prompting Al to blow kisses to his fans.

© Getty Al always has fun with his co-stars

He was admitted to hospital on May 9 and the following day, gave fans an update on his progress. Sharing a clip from his hospital room, showing the sun rising over New York City, he wrote: "Feeling grateful and #hopeful on this #firstday with my #newknee. Who knew?"

Until his return to work on Tuesday, Al had been at home resting and recovering, with the help of his wife Deborah Roberts.

Al is going to be a grandpa soon!

During his absence from the show, fellow meteorologist Dylan Dreyer stepped into his shoes, as well as weather forecaster Bill Karins

.Ahead of his official return, Al made a surprise appearance on the show last week, supported by a cane. Holding up a photo of an X-ray of his knee on his phone, Al stated, "They really had to do a lot of work to get the old hardware out and the new hardware in, plus there's a titanium cone in there for bone to grow around."

