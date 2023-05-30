Al Roker delights co-stars as he makes triumphant comeback to Today after health issues

Al Roker made his triumphant return to The Today Show on Tuesday morning following a brief absence period.

The weather forecaster received a very warm welcome from his co-stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who were "very happy" to have him back in Studio 1A.

After introducing the show, Savannah addressed the viewers as the camera panned to Al, who was standing in his usual spot by the weather monitor. "Look who's here! Mr Roker we are so happy to have you back in our studio," she said, prompting applause from Hoda, who cheered: "Come on!"

Savannah continued: "You've got a brand new knee. How is it?"

Al responded: "It's all good!" before Hoda chimed in: "We're so happy you're back Al."

Addressing his co-stars and then the viewers, Al said: "Good to see you guys and good to see you folks."

Later on in the show, Hoda reiterated her delight over Al's return. "Can we just welcome Al back again," she said. "Isn't it so good!" Gesturing to the crowds in the plaza, she said: "You're people have been waiting for you," prompting Al to blow kisses to his fans.

Earlier this month, Al underwent knee replacement surgery. He was admitted to hospital on May 9 and the following day, gave fans an update on his progress. Sharing a clip from his hospital room, showing the sun rising over New York City, he wrote: "Feeling grateful and #hopeful on this #firstday with my #newknee. Who knew?"

Until his return to work on Tuesday, Al had been at home resting and recovering, with the help of his wife Deborah Roberts.

During his absence from the show, fellow meteorologist Dylan Dreyer stepped into his shoes, as well as weather forecaster Bill Karins.

Ahead of his official return, Al made a surprise appearance on the show last week, supported by a cane. Holding up a photo of an X-ray of his knee on his phone, Al stated, "They really had to do a lot of work to get the old hardware out and the new hardware in, plus there's a titanium cone in there for bone to grow around."

Al's recent operation hasn't been without its challenges, however. Appearing on the show via Facetime last week, Al gave an update: "I'm going to be honest. I've had a number of replacements, knee replacements. It's not a big surprise.

"This one has been the toughest one yet because they had to take out the old one, which had some complications, and then put in a new one."

This isn't the first time Al has taken a break from the show due to health reasons. Last year, the 68-year-old was away for over a month after suffering from blood clots in his lungs and undergoing a subsequent surgery.

Al has been open about his health issues in the past and in 2002, underwent a gastric bypass surgery and subsequently lost over 100 pounds in the past two decades.

