Today's Al Roker marks special celebration with pregnant daughter Courtney following latest health concern

Al Roker has been through a tough time with his health issues over the past few months, but he has something exciting to look forward to too - he's going to be a grandfather later this year!

And this week, the Today star showed just how close he is to his pregnant daughter Courtney and her husband Wes, by paying a sweet tribute to Wes on his birthday.

Al took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of Wes posing with Courtney - who placed a protective hand on her growing baby bump - and wrote alongside it: "A very #happybirthday to @ouichefroker hubby, Wes Laga."

Fans were quick to wish Wes many happy returns in the comments, while others commented on what a special year it will be for Al and his loved ones. "This is such an exciting time for you and your family Al," one wrote, while another remarked: "Such an exciting time for the family, glad to hear you are on the mend too, Al." A third added: "This is such a happy post!"

Al returned to Today on Tuesday following the Memorial Day weekend, after taking time off following a knee replacement. He received a warm welcome from his Today co-stars, with Savannah Guthrie telling viewers: "Look who's here! Mr Roker we are so happy to have you back in our studio."

Al Roker celebrated his daughter Courtney's husband's birthday this week

This prompted an applause from Hoda Kotb, who cheered: "Come on!" Savannah continued: "You've got a brand new knee. How is it?" Al responded: "It's all good!" before Hoda chimed in: "We're so happy you're back Al."

Addressing his co-stars and then the viewers, Al said: "Good to see you guys and good to see you folks." Later on in the show, Hoda reiterated her delight over Al's return.

"Can we just welcome Al back again," she said. "Isn't it so good!" Gesturing to the crowds in the plaza, she said: "You're people have been waiting for you," prompting Al to blow kisses to his fans.

The family can't wait for the new addition to the family

During his absence from the show, fellow meteorologist Dylan Dreyer stepped into his shoes, as well as weather forecaster Bill Karins. Ahead of his official return, Al made a surprise appearance on the show last week, supported by a cane.

Holding up a photo of an X-ray of his knee on his phone, Al stated, "They really had to do a lot of work to get the old hardware out and the new hardware in, plus there's a titanium cone in there for bone to grow around."

Al Roker's three children with his wife Deborah Roberts

Al's recent operation hasn't been without its challenges, however. Appearing on the show via Facetime last week, Al gave an update: "I'm going to be honest. I've had a number of replacements, knee replacements. It's not a big surprise.

"This one has been the toughest one yet because they had to take out the old one, which had some complications, and then put in a new one."

See below more photos of Al Roker and his family

© Photo: Instagram Al Roker at his daughter Courtney's wedding

© Andrew Toth Al Roker with middle daughter Leila

Al Roker with his wife Deborah Roberts and son Nick

