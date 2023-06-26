The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers unveils Hollywood transformation - fresh-faced look explained

We asked an expert about how Brandon Flowers overhauled his image

Brandon Flowers wowed fans on Sunday night when he joined Elton John on stage at Glastonbury for a surprise performance of Tiny Dancer.

Not only were his vocals exceptional, but Brandon's appearance impressed viewers too. The 42-year-old has been in the public eye since 2005 when The Killers shook up the music scene with their debut album Hot Fuzz, and the musician looks remarkably different from the slightly bashful indie appearance he had in 2005.

"Love Brandon Flowers but heeeeyyy he's looking a bit different!" one fan mused, while another wrote: "Brandon Flowers literally looks like a completely different person now. That's mad!!"

A third was wowed by his appearance, writing: "Brandon Flowers has aged like fine wine and anyone who says anything different can argue with the wall!"

Keen to learn more about how Brandon looks so fresh after almost two decades in the spotlight, we consulted advanced facial aesthetician and founder of Enhance by Tara, Dr. Tara Francis for her professional opinion on what Brandon Flowers might have opted for in order to achieve his glowing Hollywood transformation.

What work has Brandon Flowers had done?

"Brandon Flowers' appearance is undeniably sharp and refreshing," Dr. Tara said. "He exudes a vibrant energy, and it is evident that Brandon takes excellent care of his skin and his commitment to a healthy lifestyle shows."

To complement his healthy lifestyle, Dr. Tara explains that Brandon could have opted for subtle aesthetic treatments to enhance his appearance.

"Dermal fillers are a great choice for those seeking to refine their facial contours, resulting in a more youthful and rejuvenated look," she explains, adding that mesotherapy is another treatment he could have tried for his youthful visage.

"Mesotherapy involves the injection of a customised blend of vitamins, minerals and hyaluronic acid to rejuvenate the skin and improve its texture and tone," she says.

Supplements are also likely a part of Brandon's health life, Dr. Tara explained: "Incorporating collagen supplements into his routine could further support Brandon's skin's health and elasticity. It is also likely that he follows a medical-grade skincare regimen to improve and maintain the brightness and clarity of his complexion.'

Brandon Flowers' teeth: what has he had done?

The Killers musician has always had a dazzling smile of pearly white teeth – though he certainly smiled less in the band's moodier days.

His teeth look noticeably more even than they did in the past, suggesting the star has had composite bonding to make his smile more uniform, but his teeth don't appear to have changed drastically.

Regardless of his looks, Brandon added a real sparkle to Elton's show!

