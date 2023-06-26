Why Dua Lipa didn't headline with Elton John at Glastonbury

Sir Elton John’s Glastonbury set will perhaps go down in history as one of the festival’s best-ever performances, and marked the musician’s (perhaps) last-ever show in the UK. While the Rocketman star welcomed several guest stars to the show, including Brendan Flowers and Rina Sawayama, Dua Lipa was notably absent for their duet, Cold Heart. As such, Elton asked the crowd to sing her part - but where was the Dance the Night star?

While there isn’t official word on why the singer missed the iconic Glastonbury set, the singer has posted several snaps of a meal that she made for her family, suggesting that the pop star is taking a well-earned break from the limelight.

She shared several snaps of a garden party, and shared a snap of burrata with the caption "cooking for my friends & fam". She also shared a photo of prawns as one of the courses, delicious! However, the star did acknowledge Elton’s show, and shared a clip of him performing their song with a row of hand love heart emojis.

Fans were disappointed that Dua missed the show, with one writing: "Sorry Dua Lipa but where on earth is more important to be right now than the headlining performance of Glastonbury with Elton John? To quote Shrek, 'well someone better be dying.'" Another person added: "Bit unfortunate for Elton John that Dua Lipa chose #Glastonbury for the first night she stayed at home in three years."

© David M. Benett Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa perform during the 29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on April 25, 2021

A third person wrote: "Listening to Elton John’s set whilst I work. I can’t believe Dua Lipa passed this up? He’s such a remarkable man with an impressive and influential career in music. She’s lucky to have had a chance to work with him frankly. Would have been an amazing thing to be part of." Referencing her dinner, another person joked: "Hope the burrata was worth it Dua Lipa."

Elton previously opened up his friendship with Dua, telling Variety: "Luckily enough, I'd met her at the AIDS Foundation event. In our fight against AIDS, we are desperately in need of younger voices to get people to listen, and she is an incredible live performer, so I knew she would be perfect. David and I took her to dinner and said, 'We've got this song.'"

© Joseph Okpako Elton John performs at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023

The performer announced that it was potentially his final show in England while playing the show to a huge crowd, telling them: "It's a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well, and I had better entertain you, you've been standing there so long, and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything."

Discussing his performance, one person wrote: "What an end to the weekend and what a way for Elton John to say goodbye. Unbelievable show to close out the greatest festival in the world!" Another person added: "#EltonJohn walks onto the stage like the mid-70s man he is - and then strikes up on the piano with all the energy of a man in his mid-20s. He’s a bloody legend. #Glastonbury Amazing."