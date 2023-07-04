Shirlie Kemp reveals 'severe' health woe that led to her meeting husband Martin Kemp

Roman Kemp's parents ultimately met due to a health issue that cause Shirlie Kemp to rethink her career

Shirlie Kemp is best known for being a backing singer in WHAM! but the 61-year-old had initially planned for a different career altogether.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Shirlie revealed she had begun a career working with horses but had to give up due to 'severe hayfever," luckily, the loss of horses was music's gain, as she joined WHAM! with former schoolmate George Michael, which led to her meeting her husband, Martin Kemp.

Speaking of feeling low after her allergies curtailed her career, Shirlie revealed: "I went from this person who was really depressed and lonely, who didn't know what life would have in store for me, to finding my passion for music. God had bigger plans for me."

© Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Shirlie and Martin Kemp met through work

Shirlie came to be in WHAM! after running into George Michael and Andrew Ridgley in a local pub, leading her to join the band and attending premieres and events, which is where she met Martin, who was in Spandau Ballet.

The couple were introduced by a mutual friend at a premiere and it was George who played Cupid after Shirlie was too shy to call Martin.

"Three weeks after the premiere, George said: 'Where's that phone number?' It was still in my pocket from when Martin had given it to me at the premiere... He dialed the number."

© Photo: HELLO! Shirlie and Martin Kemp were introduced by a mutual friend

The rest, as they say, is history and now, 35 years married, Shirlie and Martin have found a new shared passion: renovating their Victorian home and garden.

"When Martin and I were young, our passion was music, then you have your family. At our time of life, it's really good to be busy. It's exhausting though – we're both in bed by eight!"

So passionate about her home renovation, Shirlie has an Instagram account dedicated to their project, regularly sharing updates on their handiwork. Last week saw her share a look into her envy-including pantry, posting before and after photos of the transformation.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp's pantry before

In the before photo, the pantry shows a closed-in cupboard, featuring sage green doors with mismatched handles with a pair of blocked-in shelves above, while the after snap tells a totally different story.

Shirlie's makeover sees the space transformed into an airy space encompassing a fridge alongside a cupboard well-stocked with pasta, sauces and other store cupboard staples.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp is understandably proud of her pantry makeover

Clearly proud of her handiwork, Shirlie poses in front of the cupboard, clutching a lettuce while wearing a pretty floral dress.

Not content with sharing her beautiful new pantry, Shirlie also shared snaps of her new kitchen, which has floor-to-ceiling glass-fronted cupboard, brightly lit and filled with stylish crockery. The space also boasts a chic kitchen island, which the 61-year-old has dressed with an elaborate floral arrangement.

We're glad Roman Kemp's parents have found a new hobby to keep them busy!

