Martin and Shirlie Kemp's shiny new pantry will make you green with envy

Martin Kemp's wife's new food storage area is what dreams are made of

Shirlie Kemp has impeccable taste when it comes to the home she shares with her husband, Martin Kemp, and she keeps fans updated on her home makeover on her dedicated renovation Instagram page, Maison Number Nine.

The singer-turned-interior expert took to her home account on Friday to show the latest changes to her Victorian home, posting before and afters of her pantry and the space is almost unrecognisable.

In the before photo, the pantry shows a closed-in cupboard, featuring sage green doors with mismatched handles with a pair of blocked-in shelves above, while the after snap tells a totally different story.

Shirlie's makeover sees the space transformed into an airy space encompassing a fridge alongside a cupboard well-stocked with pasta, sauces and other store cupboard staples.

Clearly proud of her handiwork, Shirlie poses in front of the cupboard, clutching a lettuce while wearing a pretty floral dress.

Not content with sharing her beautiful new pantry, Shirlie also shared snaps of her new kitchen, which has floor-to-ceiling glass-fronted cupboard, brightly lit and filled with stylish crockery. The space also boasts a chic kitchen island, which the 61-year-old has dressed with an elaborate floral arrangement.

Their home was deemed fit for a (future) queen earlier this year, when Princess Kate filmed a video in their garden, discussing her early-childhood campaign, Shaping Us, in February.

"I was pleased and proud that the Princess of Wales came,” Shirlie told HELLO!, adding: "She was so lovely and – oh my goodness – beautiful. What an incredible Queen she's going to make."

Shirlie and Martin share a passion for renovating their Victorian home and garden, with Shirlie telling HELLO!: "When Martin and I were young, our passion was music, then you have your family. At our time of life, it's really good to be busy. It's exhausting though – we're both in bed by eight!"

As well as the main building, the pair have tackled their outbuilding, an old pig shed.

The before images show it as a dark abandoned space, and after the transformation, it's bright and airy with white walls and it has been beautifully styled with vintage furniture, elegant accessories and an array of enchanting blooms. See inside below…

When Martin first revealed the pig shed overhaul, he wrote: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning!!"

Shirlie herself described it as a "ruin" before the glow-up, and now it's a chic outbuilding clad in wood with crittall doors and industrial lantern-style lights. It is also where Roman and Princess Kate sat down for their chat during the Princess' visit to the family property, in aid of a mental health campaign.

