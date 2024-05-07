Chrissy Teigen sparks panic after worrying photo of her wearing a neck brace

Chrissy Teigen was forced to respond to worried fans who questioned why she wore a neck brace in her latest Instagram photos.

The 38-year-old took to her Stories on Monday and shared a snapshot of her looking uncomfortable while wearing her neck support, joking she was "@ the MET!!"

She shared a second photo taken from a lower angle, revealing she sustained an injury because she "tried to do a headstand".

© Instagram Chrissy worried fans with her neck brace

However, when she was bombarded by concerned fans and friends, Chrissy was forced to respond to let everyone know that her injury isn't as bad as it looks.

"Oh, my God. I'm fine. I’m OK," she said in a clip on her Story. "It's a CVS neck brace," she continued.

"And I just can't rotate my neck ‘cause I tried to do a headstand and it didn't go well. That's all."

She added: "There's no story, I promise."

Chrissy also cleared up rumors that she skipped the 2024 Met Gala on Monday because of her botched headstand attempt. "This is not why I'm not at the Met," she said. "I was never going to the Met this year."

© Instagram Chrissy injured her neck trying to do a headstand

She also apologized for the worry she caused after concerns for her health continued to pour in. "Please. I'm so stupid for having made this a thing, I'm sorry," she said.

It doesn't appear to be Chrissy's nature to hide if something more serious is going on. She has been open about previous health struggles, and just last week she walked a red carpet displaying a red rash on her chest after struggling with her anxiety before an event.

Ahead of attending a screening of Netflix's A Man In Full at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, Chrissy shared a photo of her "anxiety hives" on her Instagram Story.

© Instagram Chrissy still feels anxious when going to events

Sitting in the back seat of a car, the cookbook author zoomed in close on her chest to reveal the red splotches on her skin. "Anxiety hives before every event," she captioned the photo.

Her inflamed chest was still evident as she posed for photos on the red carpet alongside her husband, John Legend.

Chrissy previously spoke of her anxiety struggles in an interview with Glamour. "I'll tell John, 'Deep down, I know I am happy.' But I think anyone with anxiety knows it's physically painful to think about doing things," she said.

© Getty Images Chrissy didn't hide her 'anxiety hives' on the red carpet

"Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don't feel like picking up and I don't know why."

Chrissy has battled with anxiety for most of her life, but it was after the birth of her first child, Luna, now eight, that she developed postpartum depression and realized she needed help.

© Getty Images Chrissy has battled with her mental health for years

"It was a sad existence. There were no highs," she said. "It was a flatline of life for a few months. You hear these horrific stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way."

She continued: "That’s why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child... John was there when the doctor gave the diagnosis and, of course, he already knew. I didn’t know it could sneak up so late or that it could happen to someone like me, where I have all the resources."