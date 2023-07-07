Sofia Richie concerns fans after being spotted with a black eye

Sofia Richie's fans are used to seeing her looking impossibly chic, but it was a different story on Thursday, when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with a painful-looking black eye.

The 24-year-old posed on the side of her boat with her bruised face on full show, prompting fans to worry for the star. "Girl what happened to your eye?" one follower asked, while another queried: "What happened to her eyes? Anyone explain?"

Many other followers speculated she'd join the Illuminati and the black eye was part of an initiation, but Sofia had an easy explanation for her injury, captioning the series of photos: "Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0," revealing she sustained the bruise while wakeboarding.

One fan explained the injury to Sofia's other followers, writing: "Wakeboarding is like snowboarding with your feet strapped to the board, but you hold on to a rope that’s attached to a high-speed boat. It’s hard to keep balance, so accidents can happen."

Sofia is known to be a trendsetter in the fashion world, with fans joking that a black eye would be the next trend to sweep the world thanks to Sofia, writing: "Are we gonna start seeing black eye makeup Sofia edition?" and: "It girls gonna be giving themselves black eyes after seeing this."

Others praised the model's ability to look gorgeous even with the injury. "Only person to pull off a black eye," one commented, while another added: "Even with the bruise you still slay queen."

Fellow followers admired her apricot-colored Chanel outfit, writing: "Nothing a Chanel dress can’t cover. Because black eye who?" while Sofia's makeup artist Patti Dubroff wrote: "Ouchhh, I’ve got some concealer waiting for you."

Sofia hasn't shared where she's on vacation, but fans have been speculating where she's spending the summer, with many assuming she's in Aruba, while others suggested the Seychelles or the Caribbean.

Other fans were certain Sofia was on Islas Cavallo, between Corsica and Italy, a private island that you can only visit if you've been invited by residents.

It can only be accessed by helicopter or boat, so is ultra-exclusive – making it the perfect spot for Sofia to enjoy privacy away from the hustle and bustle of her busy life.

