Coleen and Linda Nolan pay tribute to their sister in heartbreaking post

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan and her sister Linda Nolan both took to Instagram on Thursday to post tributes to their sister Bernie Nolan, who sadly passed away 10 years ago.

Coleen shared a throwback photo of the pair, simply writing: "Ten years. No words," while Linda wrote: "I can't believe it's ten years today, since Bernie was taken from us. I will never get over it," alongside a photo of the pair, signing off the post: "Bernie, I love and miss you more, with each day that passes."

The sisters were inundated with support, with fans and friends sending their love. "Can't believe it's 10 years. Sending love," one wrote, while another commented: "Gone too soon, still sorely missed! Love to all the family."

Coleen took the opportunity to talk to her followers about grief, sharing a video captioned: "Yesterday marked the 10-year anniversary of my beautiful sister's passing. I thought I'd share some thoughts on grief."

"I think people wake up and feel guilty if they're not sobbing under the duvet or just being generally depressed and I think grief is a really personal thing. I do get up and I do go to work and I do still laugh, because I think about Bernie every day and I also think about if she was still here and I didn't get up she would beat my [expletive] and say, 'Get out of bed," because that's what she was like.

"Sadly, although it's hard, sometimes life goes on, because it has to, and all we are left with are wonderful memories of people that we've lost. And we get sad because we loved them so much. And that's okay. And if you want to laugh, or you want to stay under the duvet, that's totally up to you."

She ended her heartfelt message by saying: "I don't want to be morbid. I just want you to know that how you deal with it is okay." Watch Coleen's emotional video below...

Coleen's followers related to her post, sending well wishes. "Some days are fine and then other days aren't. I miss my parents but I miss my brothers so much then I think of things that happened when we were kids and it makes me laugh, so grief is strange," one wrote.

Another related too: "Grief does hit people differently, I was in charge of a toy shop that day only had one other person working with me, five mins after opening I received a message to say my grandad had lost his fight with cancer. I stood there and cried for a few minutes and had to carry on working through it. It was so hard to put a smile on for customers as inside I was heartbroken. I still don’t know how I managed to get through that day. We all cope differently you are right there."

The Nolan sisters are all close

We're sending all our love to the Nolans at this tricky time.

