Madonna’s latest health update leaves Celebration Tour’s future in question

Madonna continues to grapple with her recovery from a severe bacterial infection, which has left her feeling 'weak and very tired' and resulted in hospitalization last week, according to TMZ.

As the 64-year-old legend battles her health issues, she has reportedly been mostly confined to her bed, highlighting the severity of her condition, leaving The Celebration

© Getty Madonna is currently recovering at home

Madonna's health crisis coincided with the postponement of her upcoming The Celebration Tour, a comprehensive 84-date journey set to commence on July 15 in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena. Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, announced last week that they would need to “pause all commitments, which includes the tour”.

DISCOVER: Madonna gives rare insight into reality of home life with six children

The Vogue singer had been dealing with a persistent fever for a month, keeping her condition under wraps while hoping to maintain her tour's momentum. However, reports claim prioritizing her recovery over the continuation of the show was deemed crucial.

It was further revealed that the iconic star has an incredible support network surrounding her, and she appreciates the influx of love she has received since her hospitalization on June 24.

© Instagram Madonna at home with her guitar in a photo shared on Instagram

Her recovery journey is a “work in progress,” but every passing day brings renewed strength and optimism. Madonna was reportedly “feeling better” last week after being discharged from her multi-day hospital stay.

The Celebration Tour pays homage to Madonna's awe-inspiring career spanning over four decades and was nearly sold out globally.

© Instagram Madonna at home in a photo shared on Instagram

The tour includes stops in major US cities like Detroit, Chicago, Miami, and New York, where Madonna's legendary ascent to stardom began. Following the US leg, the tour is scheduled to continue in Europe, with performances lined up in London, Barcelona, and Paris, along with four dates in Mexico City.

The Grammy-winning artist behind classics such as Like A Virgin and Material Girl, has cast an immeasurable influence over her illustrious music career.

© Instagram Madonna's former home has been sold for a reported $23 million

READ: Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shares update amid mom’s recent health crisis

She underwent hip replacement surgery in 2020 after an injury during her Madame X tour.

Madonna's sneak glimpse of world tour

Rosie O'Donnell, Madonna's friend and co-star in the 1992 film A League Of Their Own, offered a general update on the singer's condition earlier this week. After posting a screenshot of their movie on Instagram, Rosie responded to a fan's inquiry about Madonna, stating: "She is recovering at home. She is very strong in general."