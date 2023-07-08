Alex Jones shares update on husband's health after he spiralled into 'really bad' depression

Alex Jones has shared an update on her husband, Charlie Thomson's mental health after admitting she was "knocked for six" when he went into a dark depression.

The One Show host – who married the insurance broker in 2015 – appeared on Gabby Logan's podcast Midpoint and discussed the steps Charlie has taken to help him get to a "way better place" than he was last year after he became a "shadow of himself".

Not only was Charlie battling with his mental health, but Alex revealed in January on the How to Fail podcast that he was also seriously ill with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis.

When asked by Gabby how Charlie is feeling now, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago, but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he's quite into nutrition.

Alex and Charlie married in 2015

"I think it was a way for him as well to fill his days in a sense when he wasn't feeling well. And he decided to take on this kind of role of, right well we've got the medication but I'm going to see what else I can do to help myself."

The mum-of-three continued: "He used to be a chef so cooking and food is very much something he loves and it brings him a lot of joy. I'm very lucky he cooks most meals, but I do say it's the glory job because nobody says, 'You stacked that dishwasher so well,' so he does all the cooking, but we eat really well."

© Getty Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson

Sharing an insight into the family's new diet, Alex explained: "Lots of pulses, lots of greens, lots of vegetables, and this thing that was news to me that five to 10 a day isn't enough, it's the variety, eat the rainbow, I say it on a loop to my children."

Speaking of Charlie's struggles earlier this year, Alex said: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis.

Alex revealed that Charlie battled with his mental health in 2022

"Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill; he really went downhill fast mentally. And again, I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.' We all talk a good game, but do we actually know how to help people?"

She added: "I thought I was losing him, as in not actually losing him. But I thought, 'Oh my God, where is he? I can't see him.' I was looking at him and I'm thinking, 'I'm looking and hearing somebody who's not my husband.'"