Princess Kate makes rare comment on hobbies – READ

The Princess of Wales is a keen sportswoman, dabbing in everything from tennis to sailing to cycling and during a new engagement she shared how important her hobbies are.

Princess Kate was visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London, to celebrate the launch of their anxiety toolkit, designed to help children with their mental health.

When one attendee told the royal that sport is important to her for her mental health, Princess Kate agreed, saying: "So much in sport is mental as well as the physical skills and abilities, to have these sort of skills and these sorts of things in your toolbox will really help you, probably not just in school but home life and school life and other things as well."

© Getty Princess Kate visited the Anna Freud centre in London

While Princess Kate regularly takes part in sporting activities, it's rare she comments on their benefits, so this was an exciting occasion for royal watchers!

The royal said she felt "inspired" upon leaving the event, heading home to film a short video which was posted on the Waleses' Instagram channel, in which she stressed the importance of talking about both good and difficult emotions “because we all have them”.

The princess, who took a copy of the toolkit home with her, said: "I've had the most inspiring morning with the Anna Freud Centre discussing all things mental health.

"It is so important that we all talk about our feelings and emotions. the good ones and the more difficult ones too, because we all have them."

© Getty Princess Kate dressed in green for her visit

The princess said the toolkit aims to help young people “understand, normalise and manage their feelings around anxiety”.

She described it as a "fantastic resource" and “one which I'm sure we could all use to help support our mental health."

Kate also showed support for the Mental Health Foundation during her appearance through her outfit.

© Getty Princess Kate wore green for a special reason

Her decision to wear green was influenced by the fact that The Mental Health Foundation encouraged people to wear green on Thursday to raise awareness about mental wellbeing, as the date of the event fell within Mental Health Awareness Week.

The initiative, dubbed Wear It Green, with the official statement on the foundation's website reading: "Join us on Wear it Green Day 2023 to raise money to help us get good mental health for all of us. By going green, you can support us in carrying out vital research and delivering programmes for different communities."

Other attendees also wore the bottle green shade, for a lovely united look.

Earlier in the week, Princess Kate's bold yellow blazer had a meaning behind it too. She was meeting with Dame Kelly Holme, to talk again about mental health, and the marigold hue of her blazer matched the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust brand colours, with the royal showing support of the sportswoman.

Princess Kate chose yellow for a special reason

