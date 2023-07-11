Princess Anne's hospital visit has fans enthralled by likeness to late Queen

Princess Anne never fails to impress royal watchers with her dedication to her role, and her latest appearance was no different.

The Princess Royal was opening Bradford Royal Infirmary’s new state-of-the-art maternity theatres last week and comparisons to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, flooded in.

"Princess Anne looks so much like her mother. She has that smile and warmth that Queen Elizabeth had," one wrote, while another commented: "Agreed. I always admire her smile. It’s genuine and reflects her care for people."

© Getty Princess Anne is one of the busiest royals

Others praised her work ethic, writing: "Thank you HRH. You are a tireless worker," and: "Quietly getting on with the job!"

Alongside the masses of admiration, another follower queried the 72-year-old's choice to wear gloves, asking: "But gloves in summer?" with another fan adding: "I was wondering the reason. Is it hygienic or personal preference?"

WATCH: Princess Anne talks proud mum moment with Zara Tindall



Luckily, other royal watchers were on hand to explain the reasoning for Princess Anne's attire. "When you think how many hands they shake, I imagine it’s a hygiene thing, but they do wear gloves as part of formal dress sometimes as well."

© Getty Princess Anne wears gloves all year round

Another added: "Back in the day, a lady of good breeding always wore gloves." A third wrote: "It's a hygiene thing especially in a medical centre. Queen Elizabeth II always wore gloves, too."

NEED TO SEE: Princess Anne shocks in dress she first wore when she was 27 years old

One royal fan who has clearly paid attention over the years added: "[They were gloves] all year round. Usually white in summer. Look at pictures of Queen Mary, for example. You'll never see a bare hand or arm."

© Getty Princess Anne is often praised for her work ethic

Princess Kate raised similar questions when she wore a pair of long black gloves to the BAFTAs this year, pairing a floaty white dress with a pair of elbow-length black gloves. Royal watchers noted at the time, that since the gloves didn't seem to go with the rest of her outfit, perhaps the Princess of Wales was wearing them for hygiene reasons.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Kate used hand sanitiser during an engagement

Prince William's wife has been spotted taking several measures to safeguard her health in recent months. As well as donning gloves, she's been seen wearing a mask when visiting health centres, and helping herself to hand sanitiser during a hospital visit.

We're happy to see the royal family looking after themselves, especially with such busy schedules, which can result in a greater likelihood of colds due to being rundown!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub