Princess Anne has been attending Royal Ascot all week and, on day two, the Princess Royal chose to wear a dress she first wore back in 1978 when she was 27 years old.

On Wednesday, the royal looked smart and elegant in a blue dress complete with a round collar and button details, with a matching blue belt around her waist. The dress had short, capped sleeves and a checkered pattern on the top, with a mid-length skirt.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Royal Ascot this week

The 72-year-old coordinated her lovely outfit with a blue felt hat and dainty pearl-drop earrings and her go-to pearl necklace. The hardworking royal also adored a cream jacket on top of her dress which featured a beautiful brooch, which was originally from the Aquamarine Pine Flower tiara. Made by Cartier, the Princess Royal still wears the Queen Mother’s tiara to this day for evening receptions.

© PA Images Princess Anne with Queen Elizabeth II and the president of Botswana in 1978

Royal watchers noticed that Princess Anne, who is an esteemed equestrian herself, first wore her blue dress over 45 years ago. At the time, the royal was accompanying her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for an engagement at Buckingham Palace where they welcomed the President and First Lady of Botswana, Sir Seretse Khama and Lady Khama, during their official visit to Great Britain.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Anne attends day three of Royal Ascot

In the photograph taken in 1948, Princess Anne paired the dress with a chic black handbag and had simple jewellery and her hair in a simple yet smart ponytail style. Princess Anne is no stranger to re-wearing old outfits and the royal is clearly keen to keep her fashion choices sustainable and with the environment in mind. Take a look back at Princess Anne's most iconic look from over the years.

© Getty Princess Anne with her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence on Ladies Day at Ascot

Meanwhile, Princess Anne has been attending the annual racing event each day this week after it kicked off on Monday 19 June. On Wednesday, the royal could be seen chatting with her daughter, Zara Tindall, who has also been turning up to Ascot all week with her husband, Mike Tindall.

The royals were looking likely as former Olympian Zara, 42, arrived looking fabulous in a dramatic, puff-sleeved satin dress in satin. Zara paired her looked with a striking headpiece in a piercing emerald green colour, Zara elevated her race day attire with a set of glittering diamond accessories, including dramatic drop earrings and elegant silver bangles.

© Getty Zara Tindall (left) and her mother, Princess Anne, twinned in blue at Royal Ascot

On Thusday, which is Ladies Day, Zara and Princess Anne once again brought the glamour to Berkshire. Princess Anne looked effortlessly chic in a green, patterned dress with a high collar, while her daughter Zara wore a chic lacy dress in a cream colour, complete with a floral hat.