Princess Anne returns to hospital for poignant reason The Princess Royal has an emotional connection to the hospital

Last week saw Princess Anne return to a hospital she last visited 42 years ago – and she has a very special connection with the medical centre.

The Princess Royal made the journey to Southampton to visit the aptly named Princess Anne Hospital, 42 years on from when she opened the maternity hospital, with her most recent visit seeing her meet mothers and newborn babies.

Princess Anne originally opened the hospital in March 1981, and is also the patron of the Royal College of Midwives, so it's likely a place that is close to her heart.

Luckily for the 72-year-old, she's had little cause to spend time in hospital throughout her life. Princess Anne has rarely been reported as unwell – and even when her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence caught Covid in December 2021, the royal didn't test positive – a testament to her strong immune system.

So how does Princess Anne, who always seems jolly and vibrant, stay so healthy all the time?

Princess Anne is always in good health

Princess Anne's health: how does the royal stay well?

Her busy schedule could be the key to the royal staying well - the fact that Princess Anne is so active, regularly attending events, will help keep her joints supple and stop her muscles from seizing up.

Princess Anne leads an active life

Moving regularly is a key way to prevent muscle stiffness and tension, which are common as we get older.

What does Princess Anne eat each day?

The Princess Royal is health-conscious when it comes to her diet too – she reportedly eats overripe bananas for breakfast as they're easier to digest.

A fully brown banana is reportedly an antioxidant powerhouse, which could be key to keeping Anne at peak health.

Princess Anne is sprightly at 72

Exercise-wise, Princess Anne is known to enjoy being out on the water sailing, which is a good way to blow the cobwebs away, plus she is a keen horse rider – a hobby her mother Queen Elizabeth II kept up well into her 90s.

Horse riding helps with balance, toning and muscle strength, so we can see why Anne is a fan.

