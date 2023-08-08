Strictly Come Dancing: every pro taking part in 2023 series

Strictly Come Dancing is gearing up for its 2023 series - and we can’t wait for more sequins, spray tans and sambas! BBC is currently announcing the hugely exciting celebrity line-up for this year - but if there’s one thing we love even more than watching the stars improve week-by-week, it’s watching their bond grow with their fabulous dancing pro partners. So which professional dancers will definitely be taking part in the new season? Find out here…
Dianne Buswell
Dianne, 34, will be showing us what she’s got for her seventh year on the hit show. The star has never won the Glitterball trophy herself, and came closest in second place back in 2018 with her partner Joe Sugg, who she has been in a relationship with ever since meeting on the show. Will this year be her year?!
Nadiya Bychkova
Nadiya, 33, has similarly never lifted the accolade, but has come close! The star came in fifth place with Dan Walker back in 2021 - and we were absolutely rooting for them both! She has also previously been partnered with Davood Ghadami, Matt Goss and Lee Ryan.
Graziano Di Prima
Graziano is back! The dancing pro previously debuted with a celeb partner, Vick Hope, for season 16, but remained part of the ensemble without being directly in the competition until season 19 and 20, where he was partnered with Judi Love and Kym Marsh respectively. We hope he has a celebrity partner this year!
Karen Hauer
As the longest-serving dancer on the show, having appeared on Strictly since season 10 in 2012 - this year has to be Karen’s year, right?! The star’s best placement was in second place with Jamie Laing in 2020, and she has previously been partnered with Jeremy Vine, Greg Wise and most recently, Jayde Adams in one of the show’s first all-female pairings.
Katya Jones
Katya was a champ in her second year on the show, winning the Glitterball trophy with her partner, Joe McFadden. She is also responsible for one of the show’s most iconic dances - after all - who can forget Ed Balls’ amazing Gangnam Style routine?! The star has previously been partnered with Tony Adams, and Adam Peaty - and was in the first-ever same-sex pairing with Nicola Adams in 2020.
Jowita Przystal
The reigning champ! Jowita lifted the Glitterball trophy on her very first year performing on Strictly Come Dancing with her partner, Hamza Yassin. Will she be able to keep it going for the second year on the trot?
Giovanni Pernice
While Strictly champ Giovanni, who won with Rose Ayling-Ellis, has confirmed he will be back on Strictly, we might notice that he is missing from some group dances after having obtained an injury while on tour with Anton Du Beke. In a social media post, he said: "This also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers, but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing - which I’m really looking forward to. Sending lots of love to everyone out there and stay strong.”
Nikita Kuzmin
Nikita, 25, joined the show in 2021, and he’s already made his name by coming in 6th place with Tilly Ramsay, and 10th place in 2022 with Ellie Simmond. Upon joining, he said: “I've always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings and that no matter what country I have found myself living in, I've never missed a chance to watch it. Joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can't wait to give it my all."
Gorka Marquez
Gorka, 32, has appeared in the show since 2016. He placed second twice, once with Alexandra Burke, and for a second time with Helen Skelton in 2022. He has also been partnered with Katie Piper, Tameka Empson, Maisie Smith and Katie McGlynn - and we have loved some of his very memorable performances.
Johannes Radebe
Johannes joined Strictly after stints on South Africa’s version of the show. After being a member of the ensemble in his first year, he was given a celebrity partner in season 17, and came in 11th place with Catherine Tyldesley, and 8th place with Caroline Quentin. He then came in 2nd place with the show’s all-male pairing with John Whaite, and most recently landed 7th place with Ellie Taylor in 2022.
Neil Jones
Neil, 41, has appeared on the show since 2016, but is usually a member of the ensemble apart from two occasions, where he was paired with Alex Scott in season 17, and Nina Wadia in season 19. It has yet to be confirmed whether he will have a celebrity partner in the 2023 series, but we hope so!
Luba Mushtuk
Luba, 33, joined the show in 2019, and has danced with James Cracknell and Jason Bell. In seasons 19 and 20, Luba was a support dancer in the ensemble.
Kai Widdrington
After appearing on the Irish Dancing with the Stars, Kai joined the BBC version of Strictly for series 19 - and he has certainly made his mark! The star placed in 3rd during his debut on the show with celeb partner AJ Odudu, and came in 15th place with Kaye Adams in series 20.
Nancy Xu
Nancy, 32, joined the show in 2019, and was a member of the ensemble cast for her first year before being partnered with Rhys Stephson in series 19, placing 4th. In 2022, she danced with Will Mellor, with the pair placing 5th.
Lauren Oakley
Lauren, who has starred opposite Strictly stars including Giovanni Pernice on their live tours, joined the show in 2022. As a member of the group dancers for the first year, will this year be her moment to have a celebrity partner? We hope so!
Michelle Tsiakkas
Similarly, Michelle, a Latin dance champion, was also announced as a new pro in 2022 but didn’t receive a celebrity partner - so perhaps 2023 will be her year!
Vito Coppola
Vito also joined for the first time in 2022, and was partnered with Fleur East - with the pair coming as runners-up in the series. We can’t wait to see what he has in store this year!
Carlos Gu
It was Carlos’ first time on the show in 2022, and where he placed as a runner-up with his partner, Molly Rainford. Who’s ready for round two?!