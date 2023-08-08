Strictly Come Dancing: every pro taking part in 2023 series

Giovanni Pernice

© BBC Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021

While Strictly champ Giovanni, who won with Rose Ayling-Ellis, has confirmed he will be back on Strictly, we might notice that he is missing from some group dances after having obtained an injury while on tour with Anton Du Beke. In a social media post, he said: "This also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers, but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing - which I’m really looking forward to. Sending lots of love to everyone out there and stay strong.”