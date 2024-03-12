Strictly's Dianne Buswell on why making yourself happy is never selfish

As someone in the public eye, with thousands of people interested in her every move, from her relationship and plans to have children to her Strictly partnerships and future on the show, Dianne Buswell has had to work hard to learn not to worry about what other people think of her.

In a candid chat with HELLO!, the Strictly favourite revealed that overcoming people pleasing, and understanding that what other people think of her is not important, has been instrumental in finding happiness.

"Doing what you want to do, and not worrying what others think of you, is my secret to happiness," the 34-year-old shared. "I used to worry that thinking that way was selfish but being okay with making time for yourself and doing the things that you enjoy and not feeling like that is selfish, is key.

© Instagram Dianne Buswell shares her secret to happiness

"You're the most important person in your own life, and if you can make yourself feel important then you instantly help others feel important too, because you feel good about yourself," the professional dancer said of the importance of self-esteem.

Dancing is also evidently crucial for Dianne's happiness, with the Australia native noting: "My happiest memory is when I made my very first dance final when I was eight, I remember it like yesterday. It was the best day of my life," before adding that being a pro on Strictly is her happiest achievement. "Being a pro on Strictly and making two finals is my biggest achievement. I would say winning the show, but I haven't done that yet. Maybe one day that will be my happiest achievement!"

Dianne and her partner, Joe Sugg, love to travel, regularly making the journey to Aus to spend time with Dianne's family, and the redhead said of her homeland: "My happy place is watching a sunset on the beach in western Australia, it's so beautiful."

Dianne's love of travel comes across in her taste in cuisine too, explaining: "My happiest meal is always Japanese food and sushi, but I've recently been introduced to Jamaican food and I really like that now too."

© Instagram Dianne and Joe love Australia

Known for her vibrant, Ariel-red hair, being unique keeps Dianne feeling unique, and he love of an unusual choice shines through in the scent she says makes her happiest - Dolce & Gabbana 'Number 3'.

The dramatic fragrance combines rhubarb, Kiwi, watermelon and grapefruit, with Dianne sharing: "It's really sweet and brings back lots of happier memories, but I don't actually wear it anymore."

Watch the video below to see Dianne talk through everything that makes her happiest…