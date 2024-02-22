Michael Strahan shares heartfelt update on daughter Isabella's ongoing battle with brain tumor

Michael Strahan recently shared a heartfelt update about his daughter Isabella's ongoing battle with a brain tumor, revealing the challenges she has faced since starting chemotherapy.

Speaking on Good Morning America's co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, Michael detailed a particularly tough period following a fever that led to an unexpected hospital stay.

"The last three days have been a little rough," he explained, noting the fever's persistence and the concern it sparked.

Initially expecting a brief hospital visit, Isabella's stay extended to three days, with hopes of her returning home soon.

© GMA Michael visits his daughter in hospital

Michael, at 52, expressed how difficult it has been to watch his 20-year-old daughter endure such hardships, but he emphasized her resilience, describing Isabella as a "tough young lady."

Isabella herself has been open about her journey, offering a candid look into her experience with chemotherapy through her YouTube vlog.

© Instagram Isabella had to relearn how to walk

In an episode released on Wednesday, likely filmed before her latest hospitalization, she did not shy away from describing the ordeal of her first chemotherapy round.

"My first round of chemo experience was one of the worst things I've done ever in my entire life. Oh my God," Isabella shared, while going through Valentine’s Day gifts and letters from other patients at the MSK Cancer Center.

© Instagram Isabella undergoing treatment

She reflected on the common perception of chemotherapy, which she found misleading compared to her reality.

"I feel like people made it look so much easier," she admitted. Isabella's initial week in the hospital brought unexpected challenges.

The sensation of receiving chemotherapy was unsettling, likening it to having poison coursing through her body.

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor

This led to severe physical discomfort, including intense headaches and jaw pain, which she described vividly.

Recounting the worst instances of pain she experienced, Isabella compared her jaw pain to the aftermath of a root canal but far more excruciating.

"It felt like someone had just ripped every single one of my teeth out and just set it back in my mouth with no medicine," she described, highlighting the severity of her suffering that brought her to tears for three days.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.