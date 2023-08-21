Rita Ora looks seriously incredible in microscopic bikini

Rita Ora droves fans wild with her latest bikini photos, as she soaked up the sun on holiday with her husband, Thor Ragnarök director Taika Waititi.

The Poison singer donned a strappy metallic bikini for her yacht photoshoot, posing against a breath-taking sea backdrop – but Rita's followers only had eyes for her.

"Smoke show!" one fan wrote, while another commented: "So stunning. Rita you're most beautiful woman in the world." A third added: "The hottest woman on the planet."

Rita's abs looked so sculpted in the photos, others couldn't tear their eyes away. "That’s hard consistent work right there," one fan said of her toned physique. Another commented: "Rock hard abs," and a third marvelled: "Beautiful figure! How do you do that?"

The 32-year-old accessorised her bikini with glittering bling, including a belly button chain and several anklets and bracelets.

For her photo with her husband, Rita donned a bandana and chic cover-up while Taika smiled at the camera in a white cap and casual t-shirt and shorts combo.

The loved-up pair have been holidaying in and around Ibiza for the last few weeks, celebrating Taika's 48th birthday with a series of lavish events.

Paying homage to her husband on his birthday, Rita wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life. You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is. Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one. I LOVE YOU.”

Rita and Taika got married in an intimate ceremony in August 2022, sharing details of their big day with Vogue in honour of their first wedding anniversary.

Taika shared that their wedding took place in the woodlands at their home in LA two weeks after Rita proposed while on holiday in Palm Springs.

Rita and Taika got married in front of "a small group of friends," telling Vogue: “It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported."

Rita wore a Tom Ford dress, which she picked up in the brand's LA store. "Because [the wedding] wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done. I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest. And it just made me so happy," she said.

Here's to many more happy years for the couple!

