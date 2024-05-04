Serena Williams displays incredible curvaceous figure in striking swimsuit photos

Serena Williams is ready for her "hot girl summer" to begin and displayed her incredible curves to prove her point.

The 42-year-old is feeling confident in her skin nine months after welcoming her second daughter and looked gorgeous wearing a white swimsuit while praising the benefits of water aerobics.

Serena shared several photos on Instagram of her splashing around in a pool, and her phenomenal physique was hard to miss.

"Water aerobics is a great way to add some fun to your workouts. Get ready for that hot girl summer body - here I come! @wyn, Beauty You Can Move In," she wrote in her caption.

Serena has been vocal about accepting her changing body following the birth of her daughter Adira in August. She also shares daughter Olympia, six, with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Posting a stunning bikini photo in February, she penned: "I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life.

"Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adiraohanian I love getting to know a new version of my body."

She added: "It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you."

© Instagram Serena is practicing self-love

The Wimbledon champ has taken fans along on her fitness journey over the past several months as she hits the gym with renewed fervor after giving birth.

In 2018, Serena spoke with the press ahead of her Wimbledon return about regaining her athlete's physique after giving birth to Olympia and revealed that she struggled to lose weight despite following a strict vegan diet.

"I was vegan, I didn't eat sugar," she explained. "I was totally eating completely healthily… And I wasn't at the weight that I would have been had I not breastfed.

© Instagram Serena has been on a fitness journey

"What I've learned is that everybody is different – no matter how much I worked out, it didn't work for me. I lost 10 pounds in a week when I stopped. I just kept dropping."

Serena also discussed crying with a then 10-month-old Olympia when she made the decision to stop breastfeeding.

"I literally sat Olympia in my arms, and I talked to her about it, and we prayed about it. I said, 'Look, mommy has to stop, and mommy has to do this'. I cried a little bit, not as much as I thought I would."

© TikTok Serena is now a proud mom of two

Serena and her family live in a sprawling $6.8 million sun-soaked Florida mansion that her sister, Venus Williams, co-designed.

Her modern house boasts a hidden karaoke room, a trophy room, an infinity pool, and a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment" but surprisingly there is no tennis court as she explained she "wanted to separate home from work".