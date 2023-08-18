Rita Ora wears unreal bikini to celebrate husband Taika Waititi's birthday

Rita Ora, the multi-talented singer and style icon, recently captured the attention of fashion fans and media alike as she celebrated her husband Taika Waititi's birthday in style.

The couple have jetted off to the picturesque island of Ibiza for an intimate getaway, and Rita's choice of beachwear is turning heads and setting social media abuzz. It turns out Taika, the celebrated filmmaker known for his unique storytelling and humour, and Rita a chart-topping artist make for a rather stylish pair.

After donning a lime green bedazzled swimsuit, with the coolest cut outs we’ve ever seen, the Poison singer sported a vibrant orange number. The bikini, with its bold hue and boho wavy pattern perfectly complemented her coordinating Y2K-approved sunglasses. The string two-piece bikini consisted of a halter-neck top that accentuated her toned shoulders and a matching bottom. Ora showcased her undeniable confidence in photos shared by pal Alex Sossah as she soaked up the sun.

© @alexsossah RIta Ora wore an orange bikini to celebrate her husband's birthday

As the couple reveled in the celebration, the Instagram stories posted by Sossah also revealed the candid moment Rita presented Taika with his birthday cake. The New Zealand director, actor and comedian celebrated his 48th birthday on the trip, and this getaway marks another milestone in the couple's relationship. In a separate post on Instagram Rita paid tribute to her husband of one year saying, “Happy birthday to the funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life. You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is. Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one. I LOVE YOU.”

© @alexsossah Rita presented her husband with his cake

Their love story has been marked by some exceptional fashion moments and their getaway to Ibiza appears to be no exception. From joint appearances at the MET Gala to her stunning Tom Ford wedding dress, we can’t wait to see what else she dons during their sartorially savvy union.