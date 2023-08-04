Shirley Ballas, 62, shares inspiring bikini photos amid 'lifelong weight struggle'

Strictly star Shirley Ballas took to Instagram to explain she's struggled her whole life with weight issues

Strictly's head judge Shirley Ballas is one of TV's most glamorous women, but that doesn't mean she always feels confident.

In a candid Instagram post, the 62-year-old opened up about her struggles with body image. Alongside two sensational bikini photos, Shirley shared that she's at Jason Vale's juice retreat in Portugal, writing: "Taking care of myself at Jason Vale's Juicy Oasis after struggling all my life with weight issues.

"I’ve constantly had people tell me I needed to be thinner or that I had to look a certain way. Comments throughout my life have always stuck with me and in my past they’ve made me feel conscious of how I look. Sadly I thought that validation from others was necessary."

Shirley went on to explain how she has now overcome the negativity, writing: "Turning 63 in September and heading into my seventh series on @bbcstrictly I’m proud of myself and pleased with how I look. I feel good in my own skin."

The accompanying images show Shirley posing up a storm in a floral bikini and a slinky black swimsuit, and fans flooded the post with support and admiration.

"Gorgeous figure. Stuff other people," one fan commented. Another wrote: "Just a beautiful person inside and out. And look at that incredible figure. Once a dancer's body always a dancer's body."

© Instagram Shirley Ballas showcased her figure on Instagram

A third commented: "Shirley you look fab-u-lous! The haters will always hate but all that matters is your own health and happiness & knowing that you’re beautiful both inside and out."

This isn't Shirley's first time at the juice retreat, which is also loved by celebrities including Alison Hammond, Denise Welch, Carol Vorderman and Alex Scott.

The retreat, which has been running for 20 years, combines yoga, fitness, meditation, games, walks, education and nutrition, and is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

© Shutterstock Shirley Ballas said she has struggled with her figure for her whole life

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals – juicing can seem intimidating to do on your own at home, so the retreat is a good intro to the practice.

Juicing splits opinion - some people are avid believers in the practice as a reset, while others believe juicing is a form of restrictive eating which can lead to disordered eating. Others feel juicing removes the goodness from fruit and vegetables.

One fan quizzed Shirley during her last visit this, writing: "I read lots about how [juicing] is pointless because you lose the fibre," to which Shirley replied: "Read the book, it is very interesting and no you don’t loose the fiber he explains that" referring to Jason's book 7-Day Juice Challenge: The Juice Master Diet.

To keep her looking her best, Shirley is also no stranger to aesthetic procedures. The Liverpool-born star decided at the start of 2022 that she wanted to improve her jawline and skin tone but was determined to avoid traditional cosmetic surgery.

Shirley followed a bespoke programme that included high-tech NeoGen treatments. She also implemented a daily topical skincare regime to alleviate pigmentation and improve hydration and skin quality. Read all about her procedures.

