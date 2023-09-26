Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming fights back tears as she shares tragic update

Bruce Willis, finds his family grappling with the challenges and realities of his deteriorating health.

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, in a soul-stirring update, shares the relentless battle they face and the grief entangled within the realms of his uncommon form of dementia, frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Earlier this year, in February, Emma sorrowfully disclosed that her 68-year-old husband had been diagnosed with FTD, a form of dementia that progressively impairs behavior, personality, and language.

Fighting back tears, she revealed the profound impact it has, not only on Bruce but also on their family.

Witnessing their young daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8, caring for their father, she finds a semblance of beauty amidst the profound sadness.

"Dementia is hard," she conveyed during an appearance at the Today show’s New York studio. "It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family."

Emma emphasized the collective suffering and learning experienced by the entire family due to Bruce's illness: "And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

Creating an atmosphere of openness and honesty in their household, Emma prioritized educating their daughters about their father's condition, aiming to eliminate any stigma or shame connected to Bruce’s diagnosis or any form of dementia.

During the intense conversation with host Hoda Kotb, Emma was asked about Bruce’s level of awareness concerning his condition, to which she, after a brief pause, hesitantly responded: "Hard to know."

Despite the grueling journey of care and constant adjustments, she mentioned that receiving a diagnosis has somehow rendered life "easier", initiating a phase of acceptance and understanding of Bruce’s situation.

Emma’s courage is a beacon, teaching love, patience, and resilience to their daughters. "Honestly, he is the gift that keeps on giving," she reflected.

And as Hoda continued, citing personal experiences of others, Emma agreed that the ordeal has shaped her children into better individuals, even though she would never have wished such a fate upon them.

Emma identifies herself as Bruce’s ‘care partner’, emphasizing the importance of self-care and seeking support, underscoring organizations like AFTD and Hilarity For Charity as potential starting points for those embarking on similar journeys.

Furthermore, the CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), Emma Dickinson, provided insight into the disease, highlighting the varied and unpredictable manifestations of the illness, particularly regarding self-insight.

The family, including Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and their grown-up daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, remain united in this period of trials, lending their unwavering support and strength to one another.

The family's journey, although marked by profound sadness and challenges, reflects an enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and love, epitomizing the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

Bruce’s illustrious career, marked by iconic roles in Die Hard, Armageddon, and The Fifth Element, witnessed a decline as his cognitive abilities diminished.

Reportedly struggling on set and requiring an earpiece to feed him lines, his condition had seemingly been an open secret. In 2022, Bruce retreated from acting, signaling the onset of his fight against the relentless progression of his illness.

In February 2023, his family shared a joint statement, expressing their gratitude for the immense support and love received from around the world since Bruce’s initial diagnosis.