Bruce Willis features in rare family video with young daughters The Die Hard star has been away from the spotlight

Bruce Willis has been spending less time in the spotlight ever since it was shared that he had been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, an advanced form of his earlier Aphasia.

The actor has been devoted to being a doting father to his youngest daughters Mabel, ten, and Evelyn, eight, with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

The actor was celebrated by his blended family on his birthday

The model shared a sweet video on social media on his birthday that captured their close family bond with many videos and photographs from a beach trip.

They showcased some of his sillier and goofier moments while also displaying how loving of a dad he can be to his two youngest daughters.

MORE: Bruce Willis' $9.8m mansion is a sanctuary for star amid dementia diagnosis

MORE: Bruce Willis' wife inundated with support after new update following his FTD diagnosis

The Die Hard star was also seen celebrating his big day with his adult daughters from ex-wife Demi Moore, those being Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, forming an efficient blended family unit.

Emma captioned his video with: "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet.

Bruce's extended diagnosis was first revealed back in February

"My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

Fans left sweet comments for the retired star, with one saying: "Happy birthday Bruce. Thank you Emma for being such a wonderful person!"

MORE: Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis shares emotional response following his dementia diagnosis

MORE: Bruce Willis' sad home change amid health struggle

Another also gushed: "The best girl dad there ever was. Prayers for the birthday boy and all his girls," while a third wrote: "Happy Birthday Bruce!! Sending you so much love!!"

While Bruce has been living away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, his family have been there to support him every step of the way, with Emma recently speaking out against those invading his privacy, which you can catch in the video below.

WATCH: Bruce Willis' wife Emma pleads with fans to give actor 'space' after dementia diagnosis

Loading the player...

"So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about, just keep your space," she said emotionally.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.