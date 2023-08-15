Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shares heartbreaking update as husband battles dementia

In a heartfelt social media message, Emma Heming Willis, 45, opened up about the struggles and challenges she faces as a caretaker, reminding us all of the beauty in every day, even in trying times.

Emma, previously a renowned model, has been spending quality time in the mountains alongside her husband, veteran actor and singer Bruce Willis, 68. Together with their two young daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, they have been creating memories, even amidst life's difficulties.

On Monday, she candidly expressed to her fans that she is "not good", but emphasized her daily endeavor to discover "something beautiful". Inviting her followers to participate, Emma asked them to share images of 'something beautiful' from their lives.

The response was overwhelming, and Emma took the time to share many of these uplifting snapshots, expressing gratitude to those who joined her in this journey of positivity.

In a touching video clip, the health advocate donned a vibrant red and blue plaid shirt paired with a white T-shirt featuring roses, and humorously mentioned her 'dopey hat'.

She deemed her message a 'care partner PSA'. This role of caregiving took on a profound meaning for her after Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) last March. The condition, as explained by the Medical University of South Carolina, impacts Bruce's communicative abilities and may influence an individual's behavior.

Reflecting on the cascade of images shared by her followers, Emma expressed: "Your pictures are making me so happy." She highlighted the need to diverge from overwhelming thoughts that, for her, often feel like a looming cloud of "doom and gloom."

Though her social media presence paints a vivid image of an idyllic life, Emma was open about the challenges behind the posts. "I know it looks like I'm out living my best life," she revealed. "I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way."

She further emphasized that this strength shouldn't be mistaken for her being 'okay'. With palpable emotion, she admitted, "I'm not good. But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family."

Echoing a sentiment many caregivers can resonate with, she added, "When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love."

Accompanying her video, Emma penned an uplifting note, "I ask that you’ll consider to keep looking for that one beautiful thing or moment in your day. And I hope you can take me seriously in my dopey hat."

Bruce and Emma renew their vows

Apart from her caregiving role, Emma is an entrepreneur. Her venture, 'Make Time Wellness', provides a range of products, from supplements for brain health to women's and pre-natal vitamins.

A portion of the proceeds are donated to 'Hilarity for Charity', a commendable initiative by Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller. This non-profit aims to assist families coping with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

The couple's dedication stems from a personal connection, with Lauren's mother diagnosed with Alzheimer's at just 55. They are committed to not only offering care but also researching preventative measures against dementia.

Citing a report from 'Brain and Life', there are several risk factors for Alzheimer's, including cardiovascular issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Many Alzheimer's patients might also suffer from other conditions, like stroke, further contributing to dementia.