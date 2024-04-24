Julianne Hough displays insanely sculpted physique in tiny string bikini

Julianne Hough appeared to be pure muscle in her latest bikini photo.

The DWTS co-host put her insanely sculpted physique front and center when she posed for a mirror selfie in a tiny two-piece.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Julianne displayed her toned and lean figure in a pale yellow string bikini that showcased her defined abs and chiseled thighs.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Julianne Hough chops off her own hair

Her appearance was certainly enough to distract from the messy room behind her.

It's not surprising that Julianne is in such great shape. Not only is she a professional dancer with her own fitness brand, KINRGY, but she also follows a healthy diet.

Julianne previously shared a glimpse into her eating habits, which include smoothies, proteins, vegetables, and lots of water.

"I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me. Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top — it holds 40 ounces of water — and I drink it throughout the night. Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed," Julianne told Delish magazine.

© Instagram Julianne has an incredibly sculpted physique

When she wakes up, she starts her day with a steamy mug of hot water and lemon, while steamed eggs are her go-to breakfast, served with tomato and avocado.

However, she often works out before her first meal of the day, so she fuels up on green juice beforehand.

"I usually like it a little sweeter, less bitter, so I put in a green apple, some spinach, kale. Again, if I want it sweeter, I'll put some carrots in," she told Elle.

© Instagram Julianne is no stranger to dazzling bikini photos

"But I love ginger, and lemon too, so I'll put that in. Cucumber, celery, anything green, really. Sometimes I'll add beets too, depending on my mood."

For dinner, Julianne will opt for baked fish or chicken and vegetables, but she's also partial to Italian food.

Some of her favorite dishes include penne arrabbiata and Margherita pizza, as well as the occasional glass of wine.

© Instagram Julianne trains her body hard

"It's funny, I used to be a huge dessert person, but now I'd rather have a glass of wine than dessert," she said.

"But if I do, I love ice cream. I love like a sticky toffee pudding or something like that," she added, admitting that for a lighter dessert, she eats dark chocolate-covered almonds.

© Instagram Julianne takes great care of her body

Some of her other favorite sweet treats are Milk Duds and Sour Patch Watermelons, but she makes sure to find a balance and also snacks on fruit such as oranges and juice shots.

"The only shots I take these days are wellness shots with my momma lol," she joked in 2020 while sharing a photo of a tray of juice shots on her private plane.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.